DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property platform, has released findings from its latest Property Finder Market Pulse, revealing that seven in ten residents plan to buy property in the UAE in the next six months. The bi-monthly consumer sentiment poll shows sustained buyer intent across the final months of 2025, signalling continued confidence in the market as we move into the new year.

Across the two-month survey period, 5,540 respondents shared their views on buying intent. While purchase appetite remains extremely strong, buyers expect only moderate changes in property prices. In November, 40% of buyers expected prices to decrease, 32% expected prices to increase, and 28% anticipated stability. In December, the share expecting decreases slightly dipped to 39%, while expectations of price increases remained steady at 32%, and those anticipating stable prices rose to 29%, reflecting a modest rise in confidence compared with September–October, when 39–40% of buyers anticipated price decreases and 31–33% expected increases.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said, “Seven in ten people planning to buy is a powerful signal. It shows that confidence in Dubai’s property market remains deeply rooted, driven by the city’s global appeal, regulatory maturity and long-term fundamentals. Buyers may be price-aware, but they are not on the sidelines. Momentum is firmly carrying into 2026.”

PF Market Pulse is a survey that is conducted bi-monthly by Property Finder to capture consumer sentiment and buyer confidence. The November and December 2025 surveys drew responses from a total of 5,540 participants.

