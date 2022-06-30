First-of-its-kind platform to discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments online recognised as a global leader for advancing composable commerce in digital customer experiences

Dubai, UAE: selfologi, the first-of-its-kind cosmetics treatments marketplace, and its technology partner, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN), received global honours as the Best Health/Pharma Project at the inaugural MACH Alliance Awards for advancing innovations in composable commerce and optimising future-proofed solutions. The coveted accolade was presented to Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi and James Bullock, Vice President of Customer Success for Grid Dynamics, in a prestigious gala evening, in the presence of global executive leaders, technology decision makers and practitioners.

The MACH alliance advocates the use of a fully headless, composable approach to technology, using a Micro Services, API First, Cloud Native Saas, Headless framework for technology selection, which is the approach selfologi has taken to their website, with their technology partners, Grid Dynamics. Held in London, the Awards aim to reward the world’s leading projects that are creating measurable business value by solving complex technical problems. Following an extensive nomination process of nearly 100 international applications, selfologi was selected as the category leader for the most outstanding use of MACH technologies in health/pharma.

Embracing a composable approach has had a profound impact on the platform from day one. The first phase of the site was launched in September 2021 with a content-first approach, empowering the business to build an audience six months ahead of the commercial debut of the marketplace in March 2022. Launching at speed enabled the brand to establish its domain, driving early content indexation and SEO optimisation, with the site appearing in millions of searches since launch.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition by the MACH Alliance, underscoring international confidence in our vision to chart a new future for cosmetic treatments,” said Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi. “selfologi’s modern, agile, and business-ready digital technologies, powered by a hyper-flexible composable commerce ecosystem, seamlessly meet market demands of mobile-first experiences. Together with our partners at Grid Dynamics, we will continue to deploy rich digital experiences at speed as we deliver on our ambition to become the ultimate destination for users to discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments online,” he added.

selfologi combines fun, engaging, and original content in English and Arabic with in-depth SEO capabilities to create a dynamic, consumer-centric digital destination. Treatment guides and product catalogues are seamlessly integrated in a frictionless product discovery journey, where all written content directly links to the marketplace so consumers can view – and book – their preferred clinics and practitioners. The consumer experience is further enriched with ratings and review functionalities.

For partner clinics and practitioners, selfologi is powered by a hyper-responsive, cloud native B2B platform. Business-ready solutions allow quick and easy access to manage calendars, accept and edit bookings, amend pricing, add discounts and accept online payments. The platform’s future forward digital architecture facilitates end-to-end integrations, deployment, and monitoring to help partners advance their digitalisation and e-commerce credentials at speed, without the challenge of bringing together complex technology from scratch.

“By taking an API-first, cloud-native approach combined with best-in-class MACH technologies, we delivered the scalability and flexibility required to ensure the company’s business goals were achieved,” said James Bullock, Vice President of Customer Success for Grid Dynamics. “The recognition from the MACH Alliance in winning this prestigious award validates the strategic approach as well as the technical expertise and unwavering commitment brought to the project by everyone involved. We're proud to be part of such a successful initiative.”

For more information, visit selfologi.com.

About selfologi

Based in Dubai, UAE, selfologi is the first-of-its-kind digital destination that empowers consumers to discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments online. The platform provides authentic and original content in Arabic and English, that has been developed by global industry experts, empowering people with trusted knowledge and information. With the biggest collection of clinics and practitioners in the region, it is the first cosmetic treatments marketplace to be licensed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

selfologi was recently awarded the Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution of The Year by Entrepreneur ME and recognised by Forbes Middle East among the Most-Funded Start-Ups in MENA.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.