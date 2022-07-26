Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has partnered with the Department of Community Development (DCD) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), to jointly support the continuation and enhancement of psychological support through the helpline (Estijaba) for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The psychological support services were initiated earlier in 2021 as services added to the package of services provided in relation to Covid-19 pandemic response through Estijaba help line.

The Estijaba helpline 8001717, will continue to provide psychological support services, through SEHA’s specialized staff members over the telephone. The helpline is to address psychological distress calls including emergencies in the community. It is a free of cost service and available six days a week, from Sunday to Friday between 8 am and 6pm.

SEHA aims to provide a safe, non-judgmental, anonymous and empathic environment through the call. As a community resource, the service is available to address psychological concerns, emergencies related to Mental Health, and psychiatric crises through telephone calls. Services offered range from telephone counselling to referrals to mental health services within the SEHA network, including outpatient psychiatric clinics and or the emergency department and facilitate psychiatric hospitalizations as needed.

“A greater emphasis is needed on mental health to empower the overall good health and well-being. Unfortunately, and at a global level, there is a worldwide shortage in mental workforce despite the increased demand for mental health services.This is why SEHA is committed to launch the helpline (Estijaba) to provide smooth access to mental health services in a timely manner.

SEHA has always been committed to providing easy access to world-class health services to the community,” said Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer at SEHA.

The psychological support helpline (Estijaba) is being enhanced and further supported through SEHA to provide the community with safe and accessible consultations that address their mental health matters without the caller worrying about the cost and ensures complete anonymity for the caller. The hotline counsellors are deployed by SEHA to offer psychological interventions to all community callers seeking support.

Al Kuwaiti added: “To bridge the current gap in mental health services, we are collaborating with DCD and ADPHC to deliver high-quality psychological support via a telephone helpline. It is not only a means to access instant counselling in times of psychological distress but also a channel to navigate the health services to access SEHA’s highly specialized outpatient psychiatric services and a resource for swift crisis intervention. For those suffering in silence, we encourage you to reach out – choose support, choose to call!”

Her Excellency Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri- Executive Director of the Community Health Sector in ADPHC said “The addition of a mental health service to the renowned Estijaba line in Abu Dhabi during the early pandemic was one way we translated our commitment towards integrating mental health with general health. There is no health without mental health. Continuing this service and expanding its scope as a long-term add-on service to the helpline will offer much needed and awaited support for anyone in Abu Dhabi who is struggling with emotional or mental health problems or has any questions about their own mental health or that of the people they care about, their children, siblings, senior family members or even a dear colleague or friend. The counsellors on the line will be there to listen, give advice and provide guidance.”

Prompt interventions through the hotline are expected to reduce emergency room waiting time and hospital length of stay, increase access to mental health services in a timely manner and enhance the overall quality of care.

Remember, you are not alone. To reach the mental health hotline, callers can access the service through the Estijaba helpline 8001717.

