Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced updated working hours across its facilities for UAE citizens and residents on the occasion of Commemoration Day and the UAE’s 51st National Day. The public holiday is from Thursday December 1st to Sunday December 4th.

SEHA’s emergency departments will continue to operate 24/7 over the public holiday. For the Abu Dhabi region this includes the emergency departments of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Corniche hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), whereas al Rahba Hospital’s urgent care unit will be open from December 1st to the 4th from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

As for outpatient clinics in the Abu Dhabi Region, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City’s outpatient clinics in additional to its behavioural science pavilion will remain closed over the duration of the holiday. Additionally, Al-Rahba Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s s outpatient clinics will be closed as well.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Injection and dressing clinic and the outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT) will operate from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM from December 1st to the 4th. For the Corniche SPR clinic it will be open from 08:30 AM – 4:30 PM on December 1st and the 3rd and will be closed on December 2nd and the 4th. As for SEHA Kidney Care (SKC), both SKC Central and SKC Abu Dhabi will open from 7:00 AM – 11:00 PM on December 1st and the 3rd. SKC Central will open on December 2nd from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM whereas SKC Abu Dhabi will open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 P.M. Both SKC locations will be closed on December 4th. The following outpatient clinics will remain closed for the duration of the public holiday: WHC Corniche, Corniche Pharmacy – OPD, Corniche CFC clinic, Corniche aesthetic clinic, and Corniche pharmacy.

As for Abu Dhabi’s Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) clinics, the Abu Dhabi Airport AHS clinic will remain open for 24 hours a day throughout the public holiday. Whereas Al Zafaranah and Madinat Khalifa clinics will be open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on December 1st and 2nd and will be closed on Saturday December 3rd and will resume normal working hours as of Sunday December 4th. Al Bahia’s AHS clinics will be open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on December 1st and 2nd and from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM on December 3rd and will go back to normal working hours on Sunday December 4th. From December 1st to the 3rd the following AHS clinics will be closed and will resume work normally on the 4th; Al Maqtaa, Al Bateen, Al Dhafra Dental, Al Mushrif, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Mafraq Dental, Al Madina, Al Samha, Al Shamkha, and Al Rowdha.

For the Al Ain region’s hospital outpatient clinics, Tawam Hospital emergency departments will continue to operate 24/7 over the public holiday., Al Ain Hospital and Wagan Hospital’s clinics will be closed form December 1st to the 4th, whereas SKC Al Ain’s clinics will open from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM on December 1st and the 3rd and from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on December 2nd. SKC Al Ain’s outpatient clinics will be closed on Sunday December 4th.

For the Al Ain Region’s AHS clinics, the Sweihan, Al Khatem, Mezyad, Al Hayer, clinics will be closed for all four days of the holiday. Whereas Neima, Al Hili and Al Yahar will operate from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on December 1st and 2nd and from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM on December 3rd and will all resume normal working hours by December 4th. The following AHS clinics in Al Ain will be closed from December 1st to the 3rd and will resume normal working hours on Sunday December 4th; Al Muwaiji, Al Maqam, Oud Al Touba, Al Jahli, Al Towayya, Al Ain Dental, Al Shwaib, Al Niyadat, Al Faqaa, Al Khazna and Remah.

For the Al Dhafra Region, all emergency departments and urgent care at all hospitals will operate 24 hours a day from December 1st to the 4th. The OPD at Madinat Hospital in addition to that of Zayed, Marfa, Liwa and Delma Ghayathi, Sila, Bida Al Mutawaa and Madinat Zayed Dental Center will remain closed throughout the public holiday. However, Abu Al-Abyad, Sir Bani Yas Clinics will operate with their normal working hours on all four days of the holiday.

The Al Dhafra Family Medicine center will be open from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on December 1st to the 3rd and will resume normal working hours on the 4th. For SKC Madinat Zayed, it will close on December 1st and the 4th but will open on the second from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on December 3rd.

For SKC Al Sila and SKIC Liwa, both will be open on December 1st and the 3rd from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM and will close on December 2nd and on the 4th. As for SKC Delma, Ghaiathy, and Al Marfa, all three will be closed on December 1st, 2nd and 4th and will only open on December 3rd from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

All chronic kidney disease clinics including CKD Central, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed for the duration of the public holiday. As for blood banks, Abu Dhabi’s will open from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM on December 1st and 2nd and will close on the 3rd. Abu Dhabi’s blood bank will resume normal working hours as of December 4th. As for blood banks in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, they will remain closed for the duration of the national day holiday.

SEHA’s COVID-19 drive-through service centers in Abu Dhabi, including Al Manhal will be open from noon to 8:00 PM from December 1st-3rd and will operate based on normal working hours as of December 4th. However, SEHA’s COVID-19 drive-through centers in Rabdan will be closed from December 1st to the 3rd and will resume normal working hours on the 4th.

SEHA’s COVID-19 drive-through service centers in Al Ain, including Asharej and Sarouj will be open from Noon to 8:00 PM on the first three days of the holiday (December 1st-3rd) and will operate normally on December 4th.

SEHA’s COVID-19 drive-through service center in Al Dhafra will remain open on all four days of the national holiday operating from Noon to 8:00 PM every day.

All COVID-19 service centers in Majalis will operate normally throughout the national holiday.

Etihad Heroes Healthcare Center will remain closed on all four days of the national holiday.

The COVID-19 prime assessment centers in Al-Mushrif, Al Ain Convention Center will operate normally on all four days of the holiday. Whereas the assessment centers in Madinat Zayed and Ghayathi will be open on all four days from December 1st to the 4th from noon to 8:00 PM.

It is worth noting that SEHA’s call center will operate from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM from December 1st to the 4th.

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae