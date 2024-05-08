Abu Dhabi, UAE: SEE Holding, the sustainably focused holding group and mastermind behind The Sustainable City, is showcasing its diversified portfolio of solutions focused on spearheading a net zero emissions future during the 13th edition of AIM Congress, which kicked off yesterday in Abu Dhabi, under the theme "Adapting to A Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development".

As the sustainability partner, SEE Holding is showcasing its working model of future cities. Visitors to SEE Holding’s stand can gain insight into the social, environmental, and economic strategies that make this concept a resilient, scalable, and replicable model—a global benchmark and framework for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The Sustainable City in Dubai achieves a remarkable 78% reduction in residents' emissions footprint, along with a 40% decrease in water usage and an 89% diversion of waste from landfills. The 'live-work-thrive' community not only surpasses its emissions targets but has also consistently been rated as the happiest community in the GCC.

SEE Holding group includes companies such as Diamond Developers, City Solar, and Tadweer, alongside other companies dedicated to designing, investing in, and building sustainable infrastructure and cities to advance the UN 2050 net zero emissions targets. Currently, SEE Holding is developing three new sustainable cities in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, which will expand its real estate population capacity to over 23,000 people.

Notable attendees at the AIM Congress, spanning three days until May 9, 2024, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, included ministers, government officials, and decision-makers from various countries around the world, along with elite investors, major corporations, startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and international organizations.