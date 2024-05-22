Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has engaged in high-level discussions with the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE, exploring avenues for enhancing cooperation in the exhibition and event industry and boosting investment ties between the two countries at the private sector level.

Both sides also discussed joint efforts and coordination aimed at organising a business forum to facilitate the exchange of expertise and the development of mutual investments in key sectors, capitalizing on the opportunities available within the business community of Sharjah.

The discussions took place during a meeting held at Expo Centre Sharjah between HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dmytro Senik, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI; HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; and Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI.

The meeting highlighted the importance of establishing channels to connect and bring together business leaders and investors from Sharjah and Ukraine. This can be achieved by organising joint economic events and activities to explore the promising investment opportunities available in both nations.

The gathering also delved into fostering cooperation between the private sectors of both regions, with particular focus on investments in the sectors of event management, manufacturing, food production and trade, furniture, and logistics services.

HE Abdullah Al Owais accompanied the Ukrainian Ambassador on an introductory tour of the latest exhibitions organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, including the ExpoCulinaire trade show specialising in cooking, food, catering and hospitality, and the Hive Furniture Show for furnishings and home decoration.

During the tour, Al Owais delivered an extensive briefing to the Ukrainian delegation on Expo Sharjah's upcoming events and specialised trade shows.

Affirming the SCCI’s commitment to strengthening and expanding trade relations with the Ukrainian business community, Al Owais emphasised the importance of organising joint meetings and economic events. He highlighted plans to culminate these efforts by launching a business forum for entrepreneurs and investors from both sides to exchange expertise and explore investment opportunities across various sectors.

This endeavor is a testament to the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to fostering commercial and economic cooperation with Ukraine, aligning with the broader economic ties between the two countries.

Al Owais encouraged the Ukrainian business community representatives to leverage the opportunities provided by Expo Centre Sharjah by participating in its specialised exhibitions. These events facilitate connections with regional markets, create a thriving business environment that fosters communication between exhibitors, supports fruitful partnerships, and promote joint ventures that drive growth in key sectors in both nations.

