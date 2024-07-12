Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has achieved positive growth in its operational performance for the first half of 2024, based on the latest performance report. The airline carried 16.3 million guests on both domestic and international routes, marking a 19% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was supported by the operation of over 94,300 flights, including scheduled and additional services, representing an 11% increase. Additionally, Saudia recorded 287,200 flight hours, with an 11% rise compared to last year, while maintaining an exceptional on-time performance rate of 89.3%.

In international operations, Saudia transported over 9.1 million guests, reflecting a 24% increase from the previous year, and conducted 42,000 flights, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The airline’s international fleet logged 199,000 flight hours, marking a 12% growth. Domestically, Saudia served more than 7.2 million guests, a 14% increase, with over 52,300 flights operated, recording a 10% rise. Domestic flight hours also grew by 9%, reaching 88,000 hours.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated: “In the first half of 2024, we successfully executed both our Summer and Hajj season plans. I extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all Saudia employees for their unwavering dedication, operational excellence, and exemplary on-time performance, which have greatly contributed to increased guest satisfaction.”

Saudia’s high-quality operational performance is bolstered by its current fleet of 144 aircraft, which facilitates connections between the Kingdom and over 100 destinations across four continents. This extensive network supports various sectors, including tourism, business, sports, entertainment, Hajj, and Umrah. Looking ahead, Saudia is poised for unprecedented growth with two major agreements with Boeing and Airbus for the acquisition of 103 new aircraft over the coming years.

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

