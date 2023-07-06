Riyadh: Today, the Saudi Exchange welcomed Al Rajhi Capital as the first equities market maker in the Main Market for Cenomi Centers, aleading owner, operator, and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers and Al Moammar Information Systems Co., one of the leading ICT solutions & system integration companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The market making ceremony was attended by Noelle Al Jaweini, Chief of Cash Markets of the Saudi Exchange and Waleed Alrashed Alhumaid , CEO of Alrajhi Capital.

As a market maker, Al Rajhi Capital will simultaneously provide bid and ask quotes for Cenomi Centers and Al Moammar Information Systems Co. equities, to ensure the availability of liquidity in line with market maker obligations of the Saudi Exchange.

Speaking on the occasion, Noelle Al Jaweini, Chief of Cash Markets of Saudi Exchange said, “We welcome Al Rajhi Capital as a market maker to the Saudi Exchange’s equity market. We introduced market making to the Saudi Exchange to ensure the availability of liquidity, in line with global practices and standards. The addition of Al Rajhi Capital marks an important milestone in our commitment to developing the Saudi capital market to be line with global markets, and as per the directives of Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program.”

Waleed Alrashed Alhumaid, CEO of Al Rajhi Capital said: "We at Alrajhi Capital are proud to be the first market maker in Saudi Exchange; it's a distinctive mark added to our achievements as the prime destination for investment services in the Saudi market. Being the market maker for both Cenomi Centers' and Al Moammar Information Systems shares, we look forward in enhancing liquidity and contributing in increasing trading volumes for their shares."

Al Rajhi Capital is a leading financial services company, providing clients with a range of diverse, innovative and Shariah compliant financial products and services. Regulated by the Saudi Capital Market Authority, Al Rajhi Capital is a market leader in the delivery of bespoke financial and investment solutions which address the ever-changing needs of clients, institutional customers, and high-net-worth individuals.

About Saudi Exchange

Saudi Exchange is the authorized entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to act as the Kingdom’s securities exchange (the Exchange), listing and trading in securities. The Saudi stock market is one of the largest stock exchanges among the 67 members of the World Federation of Exchanges, the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the 3rd largest stock market amongst its emerging market peers. For more information, see: www.saudiexchange.sa