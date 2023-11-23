This MoU comes in line with the Saudi Coffee Company’s continuous efforts to support the private sector and promote the local coffee farms in order to catalyze the growth of the local coffee industry.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – As part of its role in supporting the entire value chain of the national coffee industry, Saudi Coffee Company signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beans United, specialty coffee roasting pioneers, that aims to support the Saudi private sector and boost their engagement in the local coffee industry. The MoU signing took place at Piccolo Roasters branch in Riyadh; and was signed by Rakan Hariri Director of Sales at Saudi Coffee Company, and Abdullah AlBugayshi, General Manager of Beans United.

Through this agreement, Saudi Coffee Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, seeks to activate its crucial role as an enabler of the coffee industry by supplying Beans United with Saudi green beans. Beans United will use the locally sourced green beans in developing new blends and unique offerings to local consumers.



Furthermore, the agreement entails that Saudi Coffee Company and Beans United will collaborate to enhance the Saudi green beans market.



This collaboration involves leveraging the expertise of both organizations, with a shared commitment to supporting local farmers and advancing the technical knowledge of agriculture in the coffee sector. By combining Piccolo's expertise in roasting with Saudi Coffee Company's proficiency in enhancing coffee bean agriculture, we aim to contribute to the entire value chain process – from bean to cup. This strategic partnership represents a comprehensive approach to elevating the coffee industry in the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalid Abu Theab, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Coffee Company, said: “Guided by the Kingdom’s vision 2030, we are on a mission to transform Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry by fostering strong private partnerships and alliances. Through our effort to position the Saudi coffee beans among the finest in the world, we are working on enabling the private sector to unleash their full potential and catalyze the growth of the coffee industry. We value our partnership with Beans United as it’s a steppingstone towards supporting the local value chain of coffee production.”

From his part, Mohammed Zainy, Director of Marketing at the Saudi Coffee Company, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with one of the Kingdom’s renowned private coffee beans brand, Beans United. Known for its heritage-inspired blends and its educational role in the industry, Beans United brand ethics are in line with Saudi Coffee Company’s vision for the development of the coffee industry in the Kingdom. Along with the private sector, Saudi Coffee Company is working on bringing the kingdom at the forefront of the coffee industry.”

Commenting on the signing, Abdullah AlBugayshgi, General Manager said: “This partnership marks a defining moment for Beans United in the coffee industry, as we believe in Saudi Coffee Company’s mission. As pioneers in specialty coffee roasting, we trust that this partnership will enable us to provide the Saudi clients with top-notch local products while taking our company to new heights.”

The Saudi Coffee Company’s collaboration with Beans United’s part of the company’s efforts to support the local farmers in promoting their produce and creating sustainable supply to the Saudi private sector, catalyzing the local coffee industry from both the agriculture and business sides. The company is working in parallel on elevating the quality of the coffee production, pushing forth the Saudi Coffee industry regionally and globally.

For more information on Saudi Coffee Company, please visit: Saudi Coffee Company.