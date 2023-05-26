AlUla, Saudi Arabia – The Egis-led Technical and Program Management Joint Venture, comprising leading international engineering firms Setec, Egis, and Assystem (SEA), is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The establishment of the new office will cultivate SEA’s capabilities and support its ongoing and anticipated infrastructure development projects of AlUla, supporting on-time delivery of its most urgent projects and long-term development.

The inauguration of the office was attended by senior representatives from the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Egis' Saudi Arabia Managing Director, Robert Hope, along with senior members from the SEA JV.

This expansion follows the partnership between RCU and SEA, which was reinforced last October through a ten-year alliance and a significant increase in SEA's workforce presence from 40 to 200. SEA's current responsibilities cover the entire infrastructure development cycle of AlUla, including high-quality operation and maintenance activities, professional capabilities development, localization and community development, and the adoption of innovative digital practices. The Egis-led JV will contribute to a sustainable, innovative, and inclusive development model, designed to benefit the local population and visitors from around the world.

Over the years, SEA has played a pivotal role in facilitating the development of AlUla's infrastructure," said Robert Hope, Egis’ Saudi Arabia Managing Director. "With the opening of the new office in AlUla, SEA is dedicated to harnessing innovative, digital, and world-class practices, tools, and methodologies to deliver infrastructure projects efficiently and promptly. We are also committed to empowering the talented local individuals in AlUla, leveraging their skills and knowledge to further enhance our capabilities," he added.

With its diverse engineering expertise, Egis has contributed to significant projects aligned with Vision 2030, such as the Riyadh Metro, Green Riyadh, NEOM, DGDA, and Riyadh Airport. The establishment of SEA's new office underscores the company's dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia's vision of becoming a global hub for business and tourism.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable, and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 16,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens worldwide.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, completing over 700 projects in 15 countries in the region with 2,500 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility, and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities, and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development, truly supporting the needs of the communities.