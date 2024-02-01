Osaka, Japan: Saudi Arabia is among the first nations to begin pavilion construction and the Kingdom’s delegation today held a ceremony to mark the occasion at the official Expo site on Yumeshima Island.



Saudi Arabia’s ambitious pavilion design is inspired by the urban formations traditionally found in the country, showcasing the Kingdom’s history, culture, and heritage and complemented by a sustainable design that embodies the country’s transformative plans and commitment to a shared future.



The Saudi Arabia delegation at the ceremony was led by Mr. Anas Alnowaiser, Deputy Chief of Mission for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Japan, and Othman Almazyad, Commissioner General for Saudi Arabia Expo 2025 Osaka.



“The Saudi Arabia Pavilion will showcase the convergence of the unique heritage, traditions, and values that form the foundation of our country’s identity,” said Othman Almazyad, Commissioner General for Saudi Arabia Expo 2025 Osaka. “Saudi Arabia is the cradle of an ancient civilization that dates back thousands of years and, testament to Vision 2030, it is rapidly transforming to deliver on our mission of economic and social change that seizes the opportunities of the future and expands its possibilities. This vision is underpinned by our nation’s steadfast commitment to our natural environment and will be embodied in the pavilion’s structure through adherence to global best practices of sustainable architecture, delivering on the promise of a better tomorrow.”



The pavilion will feature the latest integrated sustainability technologies throughout, with renewable materials and a reusable structure incorporated to reduce environmental impact. The building is designed to achieve the highest level of the Japanese green building rating system and the Net Zero Operational Carbon target through the use of low-carbon materials, energy-saving technology, rainwater recycling, photovoltaic electricity, and a flexible design for efficient deconstruction and reassembly in the future.



The ceremony follows the Saudi Arabia Cultural Gala Dinner, hosted in Osaka on November 15, 2023, and attended by government delegates from Japan, Saudi Arabia, and officials from other Expo 2025 Osaka participant countries to celebrate the launch of Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2025 Osaka Pavilion design and identity.



Officially opening in April 2025, Expo 2025 Osaka will convene over 160 countries and multilateral organizations under the theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, supported by three sub-themes – ‘Saving Lives’, ‘Empowering Lives’ and ‘Connecting Lives.’ Over 28 million people are expected to visit Osaka during the event.



