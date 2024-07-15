Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Ad School is proud to announce an industry-leading partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East, the region’s leading marketing, communications and transformation network, to launch “The Name Behind Her Talent,” a comprehensive women empowerment programme designed to uplift, educate, empower and enable women talents in the advertising industry.



Created and run by Saudi Ad School, "Name Behind Her Talent” is set to become a cornerstone of women empowerment with a special focus on females living in Saudi Arabia who are currently working in, or considering a career in the advertising industry. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to provide unparalleled opportunities for women to thrive in the sector through a variety of initiatives, including scholarships, educational courses, inspiring talks, practical workshops, and industry salons.

“We are thrilled to partner with Publicis Groupe on this pivotal programme, “The 'Name Behind Her Talent “initiative is more than just an educational programme, we aim to support the professional growth of women and contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic industry landscape. Women should have their space to discover and practice their talents freely, and our goal is to create an environment where their talents and leadership are recognised and celebrated.” said Enas Rashwan, CEO of Saudi Ad School. “The 'Name Behind Her' initiative is more than just an educational programme; it’s a movement to empower women and drive gender equality in the advertising industry in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey said, “Our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's thriving advertising sector includes fostering opportunities for women to excel. Through our collaboration with Saudi Ad School, we're creating a supportive environment that enables women at any stage in their professional journey - be it a new graduate, an industry talent looking to upskill or an individual considering a career change to further their future in advertising and emerge as leaders. Through tailored workshops we provide them with essential tools and guidance to succeed in the Kingdom’s flourishing creative industry.”

Highlights of the initiative include:

- Scholarships for Women Talents: To support and nurture emerging female talents in the advertising industry, the program will offer scholarships to deserving candidates, enabling them to pursue their education and career aspirations without financial barriers.



- Educational Courses and Workshops: Tailored courses and hands-on workshops will be provided to equip women with the essential skills and knowledge needed to excel in the advertising field. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from creative thinking and digital marketing to leadership and entrepreneurship.



- Mentorship sessions & Inspirational Talks: The programme will feature a series of talks by industry leaders and successful women professionals who will share their experiences, challenges, and insights, inspiring the next generation of female leaders in advertising.



- Advertising Industry Salons: These exclusive gatherings will bring together female professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in the advertising world, fostering a collaborative and supportive community.

For more information about the "Name Behind Her Talent” programme and how to apply for scholarships, please visit www.saudiadschool.com

About Saudi Ad School:

Saudi Ad School is a premier institution dedicated to nurturing the next generation of advertising professionals in Saudi Arabia. Through innovative programs and industry partnerships, Saudi Ad School aims to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities to excel in the advertising field.

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com