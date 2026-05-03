Kuwait City: SANAM Group Holding Company (K.P.S.C) held its Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, with a shareholder attendance of 67.97%. Shareholders approved all items on the agenda, including the endorsement of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025,

The approval follows the Group's strongest financial performance in its 44-year history. SANAM recorded a net profit of KD 2,017,837 for FY2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 96.4% and marking the highest earnings the Group has achieved since its founding. Earnings per share rose to 10.66 fils, compared to 6.65 fils in the prior year. The financial results also reflected strong growth across the Group's key indicators, with total assets rising to more than KD 25.5 million from KD 12.2 million at the end of the prior year, representing a growth rate of 109%. This highlights the expansion of the Group's asset base and the strengthening of its financial position.

On this occasion, Mr. Waleed Hamad Al-Sumait, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SANAM Group Holding Company, said: "The results of FY2025 reflect the strength of the Group's strategic approach and its ability to translate its vision into tangible financial and operational outcomes. Achieving the highest profit in the Company's history, alongside strong asset growth, affirms the soundness of the foundations on which we operate, which we hope will further reinforce shareholders' confidence in SANAM's ability to continue creating sustainable value."

Mr. Al-Sumait added: "The year 2025 was a pivotal chapter in SANAM's journey of more than four decades. The Group completed its transformation plan by converting to a Sharia-compliant holding company structure and successfully completed its capital increase, which was oversubscribed by 618%. These achievements mark a new era for the Group, anchored in investment discipline, a broadening asset base, and a growing presence in high-potential sectors across Kuwait and the GCC."

Dr. Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader, Deputy Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "The FY2025 results are a direct reflection of the success of the transformation plan the Group has pursued, aimed at building a leading regional platform for alternative investments in the GCC. During the year, SANAM executed a series of strategic steps that reinforced its position in sectors with strong growth fundamentals, most notably healthcare, education, and industrial."

Dr. Al Abduljader added: "We have successfully completed the transformation plan and have begun preparing our five-year growth plan, which will be presented to the Board of Directors for approval during the second quarter of this year. We continue to operate with a clear vision focused on sustainable growth, maximising returns for shareholders, and building an investment portfolio capable of generating long-term value."

FY2025 was marked by a number of significant strategic milestones for the Group. SANAM completed its conversion to a Sharia-compliant holding company, a landmark in the Company's history, and successfully concluded a capital increase oversubscribed by 618%, reflecting strong investor confidence. On the investments front, SANAM Group acquired a 24% stake in Al-Wataniya Medical Company for Consumer Industries in Kuwait, a market leader in consumer goods, food services, and medical consumables since 1989.

At the regional level, the Group acquired a 54% stake in EDEX Company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which operates in the education sector, with the said company owning a school in the UAE. The Group also acquired a 65% stake in an education company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which owns two schools in Riyadh. Both investments form part of an ambitious expansion plan across GCC markets.

The AGM also approved the Board of Directors' Report, the Governance Report, the Audit Committee Report, the External Auditor's Report, the Sharia Supervisory Board Report, and the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. Shareholders approved the transfer of 10% of annual profits to both statutory and voluntary reserves, the Board members' remuneration for FY2025, and authorised the Board to conduct related-party transactions until the next AGM. The Board was also authorised to purchase or sell up to 10% of the Company's shares in accordance with Law No. 7 of 2010. Board members were discharged from liability in respect of FY2025, and the external auditor and Sharia Supervisory Board were appointed for FY2026.

SANAM Group is currently preparing its five-year growth plan, to be presented to the Board for approval during the second quarter of 2026. The plan aims to continue the Group's regional expansion across its strategic investment pillars of healthcare, education, industrial, and real estate, further strengthening SANAM's position as a leading platform for alternative investments in the GCC.

About SANAM Group Holding Company

SANAM Group Holding Company (K.P.S.C) is a Kuwait-headquartered public shareholding company established in 1982 and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company's issued and paid-up capital is KD 22,050,000, rising to KD 23,152,500 following the bonus share issuance. The Group focuses on strategic investments in the healthcare, education, industrial, and real estate sectors across the GCC through influential stakes in leading companies operating in those sectors, working alongside its partners to create added value for shareholders and serve the community.

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