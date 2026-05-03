Westrict will also feature dining, retail and commercial spaces strengthening the TLD Footprint in Egypt’s Real Estate Market

Cairo – TLD has unveiled Westrict, its latest integrated destination in West Cairo, which will be home to a Tribute Portfolio Hotel & Residences, developed in collaboration with Marriott International. Westrict introduces a model based on the functional and operational integration of its hospitality, residential, commercial, and administrative components, reflecting an evolution from mixed-use development toward the creation of a cohesive, experience-led destination.

Strategically located along Egypt’s key tourism and business corridor connecting the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Pyramids, Sphinx International Airport, and the North Coast, Westrict sets a new benchmark for integrated urban development in West Cairo.

The agreement between TLD and Marriott International was signed at a high-profile ceremony attended by Mr. Ahmed El-Tayebi, Chairman of TLD; Mr. Omar El-Tayebi, CEO of TLD; and Mr. Shady Hassan, Vice President, Development – North Africa, Marriott International, alongside senior representatives from both organizations.

Located along the Cairo–Alexandria Road within Sheikh Zayed, Westrict sits within a newly emerging tourism corridor shaped by the rapid transformation of the area, reinforcing West Cairo’s position as a growing hub for development and hospitality. Westrict is delivered in collaboration with global design authority L35, Savills as commercial advisor, El Ghoneimi Architects for interior design, and 0120 as branding consultant, providing world-class design, operational efficiency, and value protection.

Architecturally, Westrict is conceived as a dynamic and cohesive destination, where terraces, rooftops, and public areas flow seamlessly into a unified spatial experience. Elevated architectural forms create shaded transitions and layered movement across the site, complemented by integrated greenery and water elements that enhance comfort and outdoor livability. An intelligent façade system improves natural lighting performance while reducing heat gain, in line with EDGE sustainability standards, enhancing both efficiency and environmental comfort. The seven-story Tribute Portfolio hotel will serve as the architectural anchor, visually and functionally connecting the entire development into a single cohesive composition.

Spanning a built-up area of 60,000 square meters, the development features a 123-room Tribute Portfolio hotel and 250 private, serviced residences, that offers unified operations and enhanced asset performance across all components. The project also includes 110 administrative units with ceiling heights of up to 4.2 meters to enhance workplace quality, in addition to contemporary retail spaces designed to host over 100 international brands and restaurants, with heights reaching 6.5 meters, creating a vibrant and interconnected commercial environment. The development enables private residential ownership within a fully integrated hospitality ecosystem, combining lifestyle experience and asset protection within a single unified model.

In that regard, Shady Hassan, Vice President, Development – North Africa, Marriott International said:

“We are proud to work with TLD on a Tribute Portfolio hotel and branded residences. This marks the second collaboration of this nature, following an earlier successful development delivered with El Tayebi Developments. We work with developers who deliver global standards, and TLD’s vision, track record, and disciplined execution gave us full confidence in this landmark collaboration. This project is a hospitality-led development of significance, combining an individualistic spirit, striking design and standout service, while redefining community living in West Cairo.”

Mr. Ahmed El-Tayebi, Chairman of TLD, said:

"Westrict represents a new milestone in TLD’s journey toward developing integrated destinations shaped by over three decades of experience across multiple sectors, led by hospitality. The project is located in a strategic position within Sheikh Zayed, within a newly emerging tourism corridor driven by the rapid transformation of the area. It reflects West Cairo’s evolution into a fully integrated tourism and development hub and translates our vision of delivering destinations that support sector growth and contribute to Egypt Vision 2030, particularly in attracting 30 million visitors annually."

Mr. Omar El-Tayebi, CEO of TLD, added:

“By collaborating with Marriott International, we bring global hospitality standards to Egypt while delivering an integrated mixed-use destination that elevates the way people live, work and foster community. Every element is designed with precision and foresight, reflecting TLD’s commitment to creating destinations that are not only world-class today but endure as benchmarks for long-term value.”

Westrict embodies TLD’s vision of integrated destinations that go beyond conventional real estate. It represents a hospitality-led real estate asset defined by strategic location, architectural distinction, and global partnerships, reinforcing West Cairo’s evolution into a vibrant hub for business, living, and hospitality.

Founded in 2019 within a joint-stock group of companies, including El-Tayebi Holding with over 35 years of experience across diverse sectors, TLD has established itself as a leading developer in Egypt. Its flagship projects in Mostakbal City, Sahl Hasheesh on the Red Sea, the New Administrative Capital, and now in Sheikh Zayed reflect TLD’s commitment to harmonizing work, living, and hospitality in premium integrated destinations.