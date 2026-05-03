Athens, Greece / Houston, USA — AMACO ENERGY S.A., in collaboration with AMACO ENERGY INC., has announced a major strategic initiative to develop AI-powered offshore energy infrastructure across the Middle East, East Africa, and Europe, positioning the company at the forefront of the global convergence between energy and artificial intelligence.

As part of this initiative, AMACO is advancing its proposal for an Artificial Intelligence Smart Power Facility in East Africa, designed to address one of the most critical challenges of the digital era: the rapidly escalating energy cost of AI-driven transformation. Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant vision but an integral part of everyday life, transforming industries, accelerating innovation, and reshaping global economies. From advanced platforms such as ChatGPT to real-time logistics systems and next-generation digital tools, AI technologies are expanding at an unprecedented pace. However, this rapid growth comes with a significant and often underestimated cost—energy consumption.

According to data from the International Energy Agency and AMACO AI.LAB6.7, global data centers consumed approximately 415 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, representing around 1.5% of global demand. This figure is expected to more than double by 2030, exceeding 1,100 terawatt-hours, and could reach as high as 1,350 terawatt-hours by 2035. This trajectory confirms a fundamental shift: artificial intelligence is not only a technological revolution, but also an energy challenge of global scale.

AMACO’s strategy focuses on regions with strong growth potential and urgent infrastructure needs. The Middle East is rapidly evolving into a global hub for artificial intelligence and data center development, supported by large-scale sovereign investment, abundant energy resources, and strategic geographic positioning. Data center capacity in the Gulf is projected to triple by 2030, rising from approximately one gigawatt in 2025 to more than 3.3 gigawatts, with countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates leading this transformation as part of long-term economic diversification strategies.

East Africa is emerging as a high-potential region for digital growth, yet it continues to face structural challenges, including limited grid capacity, high energy costs, and long timelines for infrastructure development. AMACO’s offshore AI-powered energy solution offers a transformative pathway by bypassing grid limitations through fully autonomous offshore deployment, enabling faster development of data centers and digital infrastructure while supporting regional competitiveness and economic growth. This approach has the potential to position East Africa as a future hub for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

At the same time, Europe faces increasing pressure to strengthen its position in the global AI landscape. The European Union currently hosts only a small share of global AI compute capacity compared to the United States, while demand for data centers is expected to rise significantly, driven primarily by artificial intelligence applications. The European Commission’s ambition to expand data center capacity over the coming years highlights the urgent need for scalable and energy-secure solutions. AMACO’s offshore model offers a flexible alternative that can help address constraints related to energy availability, permitting, and infrastructure deployment.

While AI-driven demand is increasing global energy consumption, it also presents an opportunity to enhance efficiency across multiple sectors. The International Energy Agency estimates that widespread adoption of AI technologies could reduce global emissions by up to five percent by 2035 through improvements in energy systems, buildings, transportation, and industrial operations. AMACO aligns with this vision by focusing on maximizing energy utilization, minimizing waste, and supporting the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy systems.

With global investment in data center infrastructure reaching approximately 500 billion dollars in 2024, the need for reliable, scalable, and efficient energy solutions has become a defining factor in the future of digital growth.

AMACO’s initiative represents a forward-looking response to this challenge, bridging the gap between artificial intelligence expansion and energy sustainability while reinforcing its role as a global player in next-generation energy infrastructure.

AMACO ENERGY S.A., based in Athens, Greece, together with AMACO ENERGY INC. in Houston, Texas, continues to advance the development of AI-driven smart power solutions, focusing on innovation, efficiency, and the transformation of the global energy landscape.

Media Contact: AMACO Energy Group. Email: an@amaco.gr. Website: www.amaco.gr