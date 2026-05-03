Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: In line with efforts to strengthen the Convoys of Hope program and expand healthcare services in villages and remote areas, Nahdi Medical Company, the Kingdom’s leading healthcare and retail pharmacy provider, has signed a series of strategic agreements with six charitable health associations. The agreements aim to expand "Convoys of Hope's" reach and enhance access to healthcare throughout the Kingdom.

The agreements included renewing several existing partnerships that have delivered tangible results over the past years. Moreover, new partnerships were established aimed at expanding the reach of the "Convoys of Hope" and enhancing the geographical coverage of healthcare services to reach a greater number of villages and remote areas across the Kingdom. Nahdi Medical Company seeks to activate its role as a leading national company by integrating with and empowering the non-profit sector to provide essential healthcare services and preventive medical consultations to the most underserved residents of villages and remote areas. This is achieved through convoys equipped with qualified medical staff who provide specialized medical consultations, vital signs monitoring and initial examinations, health awareness and disease prevention, and dispense necessary medications.

To mark this milestone, Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, said: “As a leading national company, we believe in the importance of empowering charitable organizations in the non-profit sector and working with them as partners in serving the community and achieving shared development goals in line with the objectives of the Health Transformation Program and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Since launching the "Convoys of Hope", we have operated with a clear vision aimed at bringing hope to the lives of those most in need of healthcare services in remote areas. Today, we are proud of the tangible impact we have achieved, having served more than 108,000 beneficiaries in 255 villages across the Kingdom. We look forward to expanding the "Convoys of Hope" in partnership with our current and new partners to cover six key regions across the Kingdom.”

Nahdi has forged strategic partnerships with charitable organizations located across several regions of the Kingdom. These include Al-Rahma Medical Charitable Society in the Eastern Province, Sheffaa Association in the Western Province, the Charitable Society for Healthcare in the Northern Province, Enaya Health Society in the Central Province, Al-Ihsan Association in the Southern Province, and Al-Hayat Association in the Madinah region. Nahdi has also signed memoranda of understanding to provide field medical services during the Hajj season, continuing its tradition of launching "Convoys of Hope" dedicated to serving pilgrims and enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided to them.

The "Convoys of Hope" program is one of Nahdi Medical Company's most prominent social responsibility initiatives. It aligns with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its health transformation programs. Nahdi continues to develop this program in collaboration with the non-profit sector, guided by national directives from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. This fosters deeper and more innovative partnerships that serve a larger number of beneficiaries, support the sustainability of health initiatives, and contribute to achieving national development goals and building a healthy and sustainable society.