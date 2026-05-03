Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar has surpassed 500 licensed companies, reflecting sustained growth across its media and creative industries as companies continue to choose Doha as a base for their operations.

The milestone represents a 60% increase since the start of 2026 and a fivefold increase since 2024, reflecting sustained momentum across key sectors including Gaming & Interactive; Screen, Broadcast & Music; Tech, Digital & Social; and Agencies & Support Services.

Today, Media City Qatar is home to a diverse mix of global industry leaders, including CNN, Dow Jones, Euronews, dpa, AP, AFP, iHeartMedia, Amazon Advertising, GSMA, and Art Basel Qatar, with approximately 60% of its licensed companies classified as startups. Nearly 70% of Media City Qatar’s licensed companies come from outside the Middle East, underscoring its position as a truly international hub for the global media industry.

Hamad Omar A. Al-Mannai, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “Surpassing 500 licensed companies reflects the strong momentum behind Media City Qatar and the growing confidence in Doha as a hub for media and innovation. This growth has supported the creation of around 1,250 jobs and continues to strengthen the creative sector’s contribution to Qatar’s GDP, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Our focus now is on building on this growth and enabling companies to scale and create from here.”

Building on this momentum, Media City Qatar is expanding InsideNext with a new video mini-documentary format. Previously featured through website profile stories and social media posts, the InsideNext series follows individual licensed companies, focusing on the founders and teams behind them as they transition from early-stage ambition to measurable growth. Each new video episode will offer a ground-level view of how businesses build, expand, and operate across markets from Qatar, and is launched online to a public audience.

This growth also reflects the strength of the organization behind it. Media City Qatar has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, with a workforce that reflects its commitment to diversity and inclusion, including women making up half of its employees. The organization’s impact has also been recognized through multiple industry accolades, including two Guinness World Records™ titles, the Google AI Excellence Award, Qatar CSR Award 2025, PRCA Platinum Awards 2025, PRCA MENA Awards 2025, MEPRA Awards 2025, and the SABRE Awards Middle East 2026.

Media City Qatar offers a streamlined and business-friendly environment designed to support companies at every stage of growth. With fast licensing processes, 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax, no customs duties, grants, and a clear legal framework, companies are able to focus on creating and scaling their operations.

Companies looking to establish, grow, or expand within a dynamic media ecosystem can explore how to become part of Media City Qatar and access its full range of support at mediacity.qa.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

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