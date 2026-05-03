The Fund signs strategic MoUs to further bolster the entrepreneurship program and ecosystem

It highlights the enhanced tools and programs with significant impact on empowering national enterprises and enhancing their competitiveness in the industrial sector locally and globally.

Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in ‘Make it in the Emirates’ 2026, held under the theme ‘Emerging Stronger’, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from May 4 to 7, 2026. This participation reflects KFED's ongoing commitment to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem, empower startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and make meaningful inroads in advancing the industrial sector and boosting its competitiveness.

Through a range of evolving programmes, initiatives, and strategic partnerships showcased during the event, KFED reaffirms its commitment to deliver effective programs that empower national ventures and connect them with growth opportunities in local and international markets. As part of its participation, KFED is highlighting the success of seven participating Emirati SMEs operating across diverse industries, including agricultural technology, artificial intelligence in healthcare, machinery and equipment manufacturing, distribution and supply chains, and food and beverage processing and manufacturing, reflecting the limitless diversity and competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial base

KFEDs’ showcases at its stand, offers visitors a firsthand experience of its integrated entrepreneur empowerment journey through its ecosystem. From enrolment in the Fund's membership program and all the way to scaling and realizing results; the Fund's “We Listen” service, which provides personalized, case-specific one-on-one advisory sessions for entrepreneurs and SMEs; and the “Funding on the Spot” initiative, which enables entrepreneurs to apply for funding directly during the event through instant eligibility assessment, direct advice support, and preliminary approvals for qualifying projects. Visitors can also register for the wide-ranging training programmes offered by the MZN Business Accelerators in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Our participation in ‘Make it in the Emirates’ 2026 underscores KFED’s pivotal role as a key enabler in advancing the entrepreneurship ecosystem, accelerating the growth of SMEs, and enhancing their contribution to the national economy, particularly in the industrial sector.

We strive to build an integrated empowerment ecosystem that links funding with talent, specialized skills, knowledge, and innovation all the way to market access. Such strategic programmes and initiatives contribute first hand to developing strong and resilient entrepreneurship capabilities and enhancing the readiness of their ventures for expansion and sustainable growth locally and globally. Furthermore, by focusing on strengthening partnerships with public and private sectors, as well as academic institutions, we unlock the true potential, broaden avenues and provide meaningful support to transform SMEs into competitive businesses capable of actively contributing to the UAE’s industrial economy.”

KFED will also showcase the ‘Light Manufacturing Accelerator’, a program designed to transform innovative ideas into commercially viable products through a comprehensive support framework that includes funding, technical enablement, and connections to supply chains and industrial partners.

As part of its efforts to strengthen collaboration and further develop the entrepreneurship ecosystem, KFED will sign five strategic MoUs during the event with leading public and private sector entities. These include an MoU with Etihad Airways, to enable on SMEs to access the Group’s transport and logistics ecosystem; an MoU with TAQA Distribution to unlock opportunities within the utilities and energy sector; United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) to leverage academic and research capabilities and develop joint accelerator programmes and incubators; Rotana Hotel Management Corporation to encourage procurement from KFED-supported local suppliers serving the hospitality sector; and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and business growth.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 welcomes visitors daily from 10 am to 6 pm. KFED invites visitors to explore its pavilion at Hall 13, Stand ES18, to learn more about its programs and initiatives, connect directly with the Fund’s team and participating businesses, and discover opportunities to support their businesses' growth and expansion.

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