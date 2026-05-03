Cairo, Egypt: Pharco Pharmaceuticals launched its "Vision for All" initiative to advance ophthalmic healthcare services across Egypt and the region, through the implementation of early detection programs for eye diseases — with a primary focus on glaucoma — alongside participation in medical convoys, all under the umbrella of the "Nour Einak" initiative as a comprehensive platform for early diagnosis. The initiative further encompasses the donation of specialized medical equipment to healthcare institutions in the most underserved governorates, as well as the organization of physician training programs and the development of digital patient follow-up tools in collaboration with relevant scientific bodies, collectively contributing to higher standards of care and broader access to ophthalmic services.

These efforts are pursued within the context of a wider strategic shift toward digital transformation in healthcare delivery, through the development of an integrated electronic patient management system encompassing treatment reminder tools and an electronic medical record platform designed to enable precise case monitoring in coordination with the competent medical authorities. This reinforces synergy between the pharmaceutical industry and the medical community and supports a more sustainable model for the provision of healthcare services.

On the sidelines of the initiative's launch, Pharco signed a cooperation protocol with the Egyptian Ophthalmological Society and The Egyptian Society for the Glaucomas , under the framework of the "Nour Einak" (Light of Your Eyes) initiative, with the aim of supporting glaucoma patients through the provision of intraocular pressure measurement services, raising public awareness of the nature of the disease and its prevention, alongside the development of an integrated digital patient follow-up system and the improvement of medical service access for the most vulnerable segments of society. The protocol was signed by Dr. Sherine Helmy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharco Pharmaceuticals; Professor Khaled Morad, President of the Egyptian Ophthalmological Society; and Professor Mostafa Nassar, President of The Egyptian Society for the Glaucomas — in the presence of Dr. Amr Saleh, General Manager of the Oncology and Ophthalmology Division, members of the boards of both societies, and a distinguished assembly of leading ophthalmology professors from Egypt and the region.

The launch of the initiative coincides with the commissioning of an advanced ophthalmic eye drops production line at Pharco's Amreya City facility in Alexandria. The line has been designed and built in full compliance with the latest Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, meeting the requirements of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) and applicable international regulatory frameworks. Total project investments exceed EGP 500 million, with the production line alone accounting for approximately EGP 300 million — a capital commitment that reflects the company's strategic prioritization of ophthalmology as a core therapeutic area experiencing increasing demand in the Egyptian market and across the Middle East and Africa, and marking a pivotal advancement in Pharco's ongoing efforts to develop its local manufacturing capabilities.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Sherine Helmy, Chairman of Pharco Pharmaceuticals, stated: "The launch of the 'Vision for All' initiative, concurrent with the commissioning of this advanced ophthalmic eye drops production line, embodies Pharco's belief that the role of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing extends beyond the provision of high-quality medicines. It equally encompasses prevention, early detection, and the forging of effective partnerships with the medical community and healthcare institutions. We regard this project as a strategic milestone in the localization of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing in Egypt, in reinforcing Pharco's role as a national partner in pharmaceutical security — which is an integral component of Egypt's national security — and in elevating the competitiveness of Egyptian pharmaceuticals in regional markets, particularly in specialized therapeutic areas that directly impact the quality of life of millions of patients in Egypt and the region."

Dr. Helmy further added: "Pharco's investment of over EGP 500 million in this project underscores our commitment to industrial expansion and our firm conviction that the true future of pharmaceutical manufacturing hinges on world-class quality, advanced technology, and the fulfilment of the therapeutic needs of the communities we serve.

Pharco has also participated in the "Nour Einak" initiative, implementing a number of medical convoys and scientific activities in collaboration with universities, healthcare institutions, and medical societies, thereby increasing early detection rates and expanding service coverage in the most underserved areas. The initiative further encompasses the provision of specialized medical equipment to healthcare institutions, notably a dedicated dry eye treatment unit to Minya University — carried out in collaboration with the Egyptian Ophthalmological Society, the Egyptian Glaucoma Society, the Universal Health Insurance Authority, and the Unified Procurement Authority.

This expansion comes at a time of growing demand for ophthalmic healthcare in Egypt, with the market estimated at over 100 million packs and 16.7 million prescriptions annually, particularly given the approximately one million Egyptian patients living with glaucoma and the widespread prevalence of dry eye syndrome. These epidemiological factors underscore the critical importance of establishing advanced production capacities to increase drug availability and enhance responsiveness to patient needs. The new production line delivers an annual production capacity of up to 20 million packs, covering approximately 19% of Egypt's domestic demand for ophthalmic preparations, while also addressing around 11% of the combined demand from Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa — collectively estimated at approximately 177 million packs annually — positioning Pharco to serve the local market while expanding its regional footprint.