Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has announced the launch of Smart Wi-Fi Analytics, a new service that transforms Wi-Fi networks into a source of real-time operational intelligence across large-scale environments such as shopping malls, universities, and large office buildings.

By converting Wi-Fi data into actionable insights, the service enables organisations to move beyond reactive troubleshooting and take a proactive, data-driven approach to network management and performance optimisation.

As an add-on to Ooredoo’s Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, the service introduces a unified analytics dashboard that provides a comprehensive view of network health, user behaviour, and application performance. Available as an add-on for existing Smart Wi-Fi customers, it extends capabilities for organisations already using the solution. This enables business and IT leaders to understand how connectivity is experienced across their environments, in real time.

The service also delivers indoor location insights, helping organisations analyse movement patterns, optimise space utilisation, and make more informed operational decisions across their facilities.

Designed for increasingly digital and Wi-Fi-dependent environments, the Smart Wi-Fi Analytics enables early issue detection through proactive monitoring and rapid root-cause analysis. By reducing manual intervention and accelerating resolution, organisations can minimise downtime and improve operational efficiency.

Commenting, Hassan Ismail Al Emadi, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “At Ooredoo, we believe connectivity should do more than just keep businesses online; it should provide the intelligence needed to run them better. With the Smart Wi-Fi Analytics, we are enabling our customers to gain real-time visibility, take control of their networks, and deliver consistently high-quality digital experiences at scale.”

With this launch, Ooredoo continues to expand its Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, empowering organisations to unlock greater value from their connectivity by turning network data into meaningful business insight.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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