Oman's telecom debate is becoming increasingly disconnected from the reality of the market it is trying to describe.

While public discussion remains focused on monthly bills, the sector itself has already moved into a different phase. By February 2026, mobile subscriptions had reached 8.29 million, with active mobile broadband subscriptions at 5.49 million and fixed broadband nearing 599,000. More tellingly, machine-to-machine (M2M) subscriptions had climbed to 1.65 million — a clear sign that growth is no longer centred on consumers alone, but increasingly on systems, infrastructure and industry.

In that context, the real question is no longer whether telecom services are affordable.

It is whether the sector can still generate meaningful growth.

For years, telecom operators in Oman have competed in familiar ways: wider coverage, faster speeds, larger data bundles and sustained pressure on prices. That model delivered real gains. Connectivity improved, digital access expanded and competition became more visible.

But maturity changes the economics.

When a market reaches this level of scale, traditional growth from core connectivity begins to slow. Yet the investment burden does not ease. Operators must continue spending on network quality, capacity and next-generation infrastructure even as consumers become more price-sensitive and competition intensifies.

In such a market, price competition alone is not a strategy. It is a cycle.

That is why the current debate is too small for the moment the sector is in. If telecom operators remain tied mainly to consumer tariffs, promotions and incremental upgrades, they may preserve market share, but they will struggle to create the next wave of value.

The more important question is what telecom companies in Oman should become over the next decade.

If they remain providers of connectivity only, growth will stay constrained by pricing cycles and mature demand. But if they evolve into broader digital services and solutions platforms, the sector opens a different and more durable path.

That is where the real opportunity lies.

At the consumer level, the future is not simply about selling more data. It is about offering more useful digital services — cyber protection, device security, cloud storage, smart-home applications and more tailored solutions for different user groups. The point is not to charge more for the same service. It is to move from volume to relevance.

The larger opportunity, however, lies in business, government and industry.

As Oman pushes ahead with logistics, ports, manufacturing, tourism and digital public services, demand is rising for practical digital solutions, not just internet access. Businesses increasingly need managed cybersecurity, cloud services, Internet of Things applications, asset tracking, private networks and sector-specific tools that improve efficiency.

This is where telecom operators can move up the value chain — from selling connectivity to supporting productivity.

That shift matters not only for growth, but for resilience. A sector that depends too heavily on traditional consumer revenues is more exposed to discounting cycles, margin pressure and short-term competition. A broader revenue base makes it easier to sustain investment, improve quality and support innovation over time.

This is not merely a commercial issue. It is a national economic one.

Under Oman Vision 2040, the country is working to build a more diversified, technology-enabled economy. Telecom infrastructure already underpins that transition. The next phase is for the sector to become more directly integrated into it — not just connecting users, but enabling industries, institutions and public services to operate more efficiently.

That also raises the importance of regulatory strategy. The challenge is no longer only to preserve competition and protect consumers. It is to support sustainable competition — the kind that encourages investment, enables innovation and allows the sector to develop new business models without losing market balance.

Ultimately, the future of telecom in Oman will not be decided by who offers the cheapest bundle.

It will be decided by which operators become most useful to the wider economy — and most capable of turning networks into measurable economic value.

The infrastructure is already there. What matters now is whether the sector can build real growth on top of it.

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