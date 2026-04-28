Arab Finance: Valu has partnered with Dubai Phone to introduce a digital onboarding experience that allows users to activate their accounts and pay through the Dubai Phone application, as per an emailed press release.

The integration enables non-Valu customers to open an account and access buy now, pay later (BNPL) services without visiting a branch or submitting physical documents.

The process is paperless and requires only a valid national identification card, supported by electronic know your customer (eKYC) verification and e-signature technologies.

Through the Dubai Phone app, users can browse products and select Valu as a payment option at checkout.

Customers who do not already have an account are guided through an onboarding process within the same interface, allowing them to complete transactions in real time.

The partnership is part of Valu's strategy to expand its data ecosystem and develop its embedded finance capabilities, while supporting access to digital financial services in Egypt. It also aims to improve access to financing solutions for a broader segment of consumers.