Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Samsung’s new One UI 6.1 update brings life-enhancing features to more Galaxy devices. Starting March 28, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 (5G) series and Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi) series owners can unlock new ways to communicate, create and be productive with Galaxy AI.

Galaxy AI is designed to deliver premium mobile AI experiences that empower users in their daily lives. Travelling in Paris and want to ask locals about their favorite authentic eateries? Transcend beyond language barriers with Interpreter to hold in-person translated conversations. After, use Live Translate to effortlessly book the restaurant reservation over the phone and have your call translated in real-time. As you walk over to the restaurant, you pass by a beautiful monument and use Circle to Search with Google to learn that it’s the Arc de Triomphe. Capture the landmark’s beauty with the camera and use Generative Edit to perfect the photo even after it was taken. As you wait to be seated at the restaurant, jot down the beautiful things you saw today on Samsung Notes and use Note Assist to streamline your ‘Paris Trip’ journal so you can always pick up right where you left off. The power of mobile AI is truly unlimited.

Visit the Samsung Newsroom for more information on the One UI 6.1 update.

