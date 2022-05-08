Riyadh: SAMI Advanced Electronics, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading electronics and information technology companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAMI, will feature prominently at this year’s inaugural Future Aviation Forum (FAF). Held by the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the event is set to take place in Riyadh from the 9th to the 11th of May.

Three key topics are expected to be discussed throughout the event, namely sustainability, innovation, and growth.

SAMI Advanced Electronics will be showcasing its latest products and innovations, such anti-drone defense systems, data diode, and cyber range lines. SAMI Advanced Electronics will also feature its manufacturing, service, maintenance, and support capabilities, alongside many other advanced telecommunications and IT innovations.

SAMI Advanced Electronics’s presence at the Future Aviation Forum highlights its strategic role as a key enabler of manufacturing localization to meet national demands and Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation goals.

“Our participation in FAF comes as part of our efforts to maintain strong ties with leading global aviation corporations. We are delighted to be at such a prestigious global event, which aims to accomplish a key Vision 2030 objective – unleashing unprecedented investment opportunities,” said Mr. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI Advanced Electronics. “We also aim to fully utilize Saudi Arabia’s strategic location between Asia, Africa, and Europe, which perfectly qualifies it to become a global logistics and aviation hub. We at SAMI Advanced Electronics are greatly interested in such events, as they offer an invaluable opportunity to showcase the Kingdom’s advanced technologies and innovative products.”

“This interaction with global corporations,” Al-Musallam explained, “provides us with an equally important opportunity to build broader, deeper relationships with stakeholders on the regional and global levels, not to mention the ability to probe future industry trends. This allows us to build an effective system that enables us to realize our full potential through the efforts of our local talents and bring world-class technology to the national domain.”

FAF is set to bring together some of the global civil aviation industry’s leading figures, from top decision-makers to CEOs and investors. The three-day event will feature over 120 speakers and 40 panel discussions that aim to shed light on the industry’s future as a whole.

-Ends-

About SAMI Advanced Electronics

Established in Riyadh in 1988, SAMI Advanced Electronics has built a name for itself as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s defense industry. The company designs, builds, services, and repairs advanced defense, avionics, telecommunications, IT, security, and energy systems with the efforts of 2,200 employees, over 84 percent of whom are Saudis, including more than 900 engineers of both genders.