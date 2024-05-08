ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: - RTX has announced that it extended its sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi University (ADU) Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition for an additional two years, reaffirming its commitment to fostering local talent development and investing in STEM education in the UAE.

The competition, held annually, provides students across the GCC, wider MENA region and the world with the opportunity to showcase their research projects, further cultivating lifelong learning and promoting entrepreneurial mindsets in education, research, and innovation. This year, the competition will adopt a hybrid format, and will be held under the Patronage of HE Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

"At RTX, we are committed to fostering an inquiry-based culture and empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders,” said Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, an RTX business. “We believe that investing in STEM education and research is key to driving sustainable growth and progress in the UAE, further aligning with the country’s ongoing efforts to being recognized as a champion of knowledge-based economies. We are proud to continue our support of the ADU Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition for two more years. Through initiatives like this, we hope to inspire more students to pursue careers in STEM fields and make a positive impact on society, in the UAE and beyond.”

Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, emphasized, “Fostering creativity, innovation, and an entrepreneurial spirit has always been one of our main goals, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy. The 11th ADU Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition embodies this ethos, serving as a catalyst for growth and development in STEM fields. Thanks to the invaluable collaboration of our partners and industry, we witness the tangible fruits of academia-industry synergy with 77 universities participating and over 600 submissions in this year’s competition. We are immensely grateful for RTX's continued commitment. Their generous support has been instrumental in maximizing our impact in the region. We thank them for their extended support for another two years, showcasing their dedication to empowering the next generation of future leaders."

This year's competition will introduce five new fields, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Aviation and Aerospace Engineering, E-Commerce and Digital Marketing, Law, and Nutritional and Food Sciences.

The 11th edition of the Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition will take place on May 23, 2024, where student presentations will be evaluated by a committee representing academia and industry. The event will see participants from universities in the UAE and around the world.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2023 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

