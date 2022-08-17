Abu Dhabi: RoyalJet, the world's leading premium private aviation company affiliated with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Husain Ahmed as the new CEO.

Mohammed brings with him a considerable experience in the aviation industry with more than 25 years of experience across both the government and the private sectors in the UAE. A committed leader with strong, proven management and organizational skills fostered in a military and civilian environment, he is an accomplished aviation expert with a solid history of achievement in the industry.

“We are delighted to have Mohammed join RoyalJet as CEO. RoyalJet’s role in the UAE economy and regional aviation sector is well known and with Mohammed ’s expertise and experience, we are at the dawn of another era of success and brilliance,” said His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of RoyalJet.

Prior to joining RoyalJet, Mohammed served as the General Manager of Abu Dhabi Airports, overseeing the planning, implementation and evaluation of the organization's programs and services. He also supported in the development of a vision and strategic plan to guide the organization ensuring that it meets the expectations of its clients, board, and founders. Previously Mohammed worked at Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) for almost 12 years, where he served as the Vice President for Commercial and Government Affairs in the final phase of his service at the organization. Mohammed hold an international license in Air Traffic Control operations from the Airways Corporation of New Zealand.

With an eye for detail, and a far-reaching vision, Mohammed is a confident trainer, coach and mentor with the ability to deliver operational excellence and high standards of performance against operational and organizational goals and targets.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this pioneering and visionary organization and look forward to driving RoyalJet to greater growth and success,” Mohammed said.

In addition to his role as CEO of RoyalJet, Mohammed is also a Board Member at the Abu Dhabi Government Flight-Testing Facility.

About RoyalJet

The RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority.

RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 3 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting.

RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network.

RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/