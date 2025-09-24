Global broadcast revenue up for the third consecutive cycle

Broadcast deals with international powerhouses including Fox Sports, YouTube & ESPN

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Roshn Saudi League (RSL) has announced the signing of landmark strategic media agreements with leading global broadcasters, ensuring unprecedented coverage for the 2025/26 season. Showcasing rapidly accelerating interest from around the world, the partnerships mark a significant step towards elevating the league’s global presence.

RSL matches will now be broadcast in more than 180 territories through a diverse network of 37 different broadcasters. That comprises industry leading sports networks including ESPN, Fox Sports and DAZN, as well as global media powerhouses such as YouTube.

The 2024-25 season saw more than 230 million fans around the world tune in to watch live matches in a historic campaign, positioning the Saudi Pro League among the highest viewed football leagues in the world.

Revenue generated from international broadcast deals is also up once again, with a total increase of more than 20% over the last two seasons. Significant long-term commitments from Brazil’s Globo, Band TV and CANAL GOAT, Spain’s Movistar+, Sport TV in Portugal, SPOTV in Asia, and Fancode in India signing up over a four-year period, as well as Fox’s unprecedented six seasons in the Americas, demonstrate confidence in the RSL’s growth trajectory amongst top-tier media partners.

The new deals are a result of a strategic approach to expand the league’s footprint globally, with notable growth across multiple continents including more than 25% in Africa, over 35% in Asia, and more than 32% in the Americas. This season, fans in more than 180 countries, including Australia via Network 10, and France and Brazil via YouTube, can enjoy free-to-air coverage throughout the season.

Ahead of the new season, the league also announced an official rights agreement with French Twitch creator Zack Nani, enabling live match streaming on his channel in France.

The initiative – designed to engage younger audiences through innovative, creator-led distribution – reflects the SPL’s commitment to reaching youth demographics in new ways and has since seen similar models gain traction across leading leagues globally.

Beyond live matches, RSL has partnered with media companies such as YouTube, DAZN, SKY, and OneFootball to showcase match highlights. Fans in the United Kingdom, Nordics, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Serbia will also be able to watch select live matches on the official RSL YouTube channel.

"We are entering a new era of global visibility and fandom for our league," said Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League. "By partnering with a mix of world-class broadcasters and innovative digital platforms we are making the Roshn Saudi League accessible to football fans around the world. The long-term nature of these agreements reflects the strong commitment our partners have in our journey and the exciting future of the RSL."

For more information on the new rights holders for the Saudi Pro League this season, visit spl.com.sa/en/broadcasters.

The full list of international RSL broadcasters for the 2025-26 season can be found below:

SAUDI ARABIA, MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

Thmanyah – Saudi Arabia; Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen

AMERICAS

Band - Brazil

Canal GOAT (YouTube) - Brazil

Fox Sports - LATAM

Fox Sports - Mexico & Central America

Fox Sports - USA & Caribbean

Globo - Brazil

AFRICA

AzamTV - Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe

ESPN Disney - Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe

New World TV – Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Sporty Tv - Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa

Startimes – Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Zap - Angola and Mozambique

ASIA

Sri Lanka, Nepal

BEGIN - Pakistan, Afghanistan

Bejing Sports - China

Prime Sportz - Maldives

SPOTV - Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Mongolia, Taiwan, Macau

Ten / Paramount+ - Australia

FanCode - India, Bangladesh,

Qiukedao - China

Star Sports - China

Zhibo8 - China

EUROPE

A1 MAX Sport - Bulgaria

ComoTV - Italy

Cosmote - Greece

DAZN - France

DAZN - Germany, Austria, Switzerland

DigitAlb - Albania, Kosovo

Movistar+ - Spain

Okko - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan

Polsat Sport - Poland

S Sport (Saran) - Turkey

Setanta Sports - Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Sport TV - Portugal

Sportdigital - Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Sportialia- Italy

Sportklub - Croatia and Slovenia

StrikeTV/Premier - Czech Republic, Slovakia

TV2 / Spiler 1 - Hungary

Varzish TV, Football TV -Tajikistan

ZackNani (YouTube & Twitch) - France

About the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is the governing body of Saudi Arabia's top-tier football division and the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the AFC. The SPL aims to create experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of play, transforming every game week into a memorable event. Through its mission, the SPL focuses on developing the sport, nurturing talent, and blending competition, community, and culture to tell a story that resonates with fans worldwide.

In early 2023, the SPL launched a transformation strategy aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to position the league among the world's best. The strategy focuses on nurturing young talent, attracting top international players, improving club governance, and driving competitiveness both on and off the pitch. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the SPL is shaping a football legacy that extends far beyond the game itself, contributing to the growth of the sport and the nation.