Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has been announced as the first organization in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region to secure certification for carbon management in buildings and infrastructure from BSI, the business standards and improvement company. The independent certification to the PAS 2080 standard underscores ROSHN Group’s commitment to sustainability and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of enhancing quality of life and environmental stewardship.

Carbon management has become a global imperative, and in 2021, Saudi Arabia pledged to reduce emissions as part of its national sustainability agenda. Recognizing the need for a structured approach, ROSHN Group engaged with BSI to adopt the PAS 2080 framework—a globally recognized standard for managing carbon in buildings and infrastructure.

Through a comprehensive gap assessment and roadmap development, ROSHN Group implemented a carbon management system that integrates sustainability into daily operations. The initiative focused on building awareness, improving data availability, and aligning suppliers and contractors with carbon reduction goals. Continuous audits and stakeholder engagement ensured alignment with key performance indicators and national targets.

Following an independent assessment by BSI, it was confirmed that ROSHN Group had achieved certification to PAS 2080, demonstrating its leadership in carbon management and a clear commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Shahm Barhom, Group Product Certification Director at BSI said: “The real estate sector has a vital role to play in supporting the transition to net zero. Achieving certification to the carbon management standard (PAS 2080) demonstrates ROSHN Group’s proactive approach to integrating carbon reduction across its operations and its commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure for the benefit of society.

“This achievement positions ROSHN Group as a leader in sustainable development, setting the standard for the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia and ultimately helps to accelerate progress towards a sustainable future.”

PAS 2080 outlines a carbon management process covering the built environment. The goal is to reduce whole life carbon of projects, specifically but not exclusively infrastructure, while simultaneously increasing value. It emphasizes leadership and collaboration over the whole value chain and aims to reduce carbon and cost through intelligent design and management.

It is an important reference document for policymakers, designers, developers, and other stakeholders engaged in the construction sector, as a go-to carbon management specification in the built environment.

