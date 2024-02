The world’s most anticipated airline will leverage embedded AI capabilities of Oracle Fusion Applications to enhance business agility and enable a digital ready workforce

Riyadh Air has chosen Tech Mahindra as the implementation partner for this initiative, which will help them evolve as the world’s first digitally native airline

Riyadh Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new world-class airline has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to efficiently manage its core business operations after a competitive bidding process. The services include digitalizing finance, supply chain, and human capital management. The implementation will help Riyadh Air develop a modern, scalable, and secure business platform to enable data driven decision making, reduce costs, enhance employee engagement, and streamline procurement processes. Riyadh Air has chosen Tech Mahindra as the implementation partner for this initiative, which will help Riyadh Air evolve as the world’s first digitally native airline. Tech Mahindra, is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer at Riyadh Air, said, “Riyadh Air aims to disrupt the future of air travel and as part of our vision we need to be at the forefront of innovation and technology. A key part of this approach is to partner with world-class experts as we build technical capabilities that enable us to deliver a seamless digital-first experience to our guests”.

Since it launched in March 2023, Riyadh Air has signed several technology and engineering partnerships to enhance Riyadh Air’s offerings, services, and operational models, and set new standards in aviation sustainability and innovation. The airline now has major agreements with Lufthansa Systems, IBM Consulting, Accenture, Swiss AS, CAE, and Microsoft respectively.

“Riyadh Air represents the true ambition, capability, and global outlook of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom’s aviation sector is rapidly expanding, and Riyadh Air will play a vital role in helping Saudi Arabia achieve its 2030 aviation goals that aim to outpace global growth”, said Reham AlMusa, Vice President – Cloud Applications, Saudi Arabia, and Managing Director at Oracle Saudi Arabia. “Riyadh Air represents a major moment for the aviation industry, and with the implementation of Oracle Fusion Applications, the airline is preparing a future ready digital platform that will help drive rapid growth, nurture a truly connected workforce, prepare a resilient supply chain, and deliver unique digital experience to the modern-day global traveller.”

Under this initiative, Riyadh Air will deploy Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). Oracle Fusion Applications will enable Riyadh Air to take advantage of the cloud and break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, supply chain, and HR data on a single integrated platform. With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications provides access to continuous innovation so the airline can make faster and better decisions and outpace change.

“In the era of digitalization, industries demand innovative solutions for enhanced efficiency and customer experiences. Tech Mahindra is committed to advancing Saudi Arabia's digital future by delivering cutting-edge solutions. As a digital transformation leader, we recognize the vital role technology is playing in driving innovation. With extensive experience in implementing Oracle for airlines, we are well-equipped to support Riyadh Air's digital transformation journey. We look forward to working together to build a future-ready foundation for the airline industry.” said Vikram Nair, President, EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

