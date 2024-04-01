Dubai, UAE- Once upon a time, in the heart of Bluewater’s Island, a magical realm known as RIBAMBELLE awaited its grand opening this April. Bringing a novel concept to the UAE, the charming wonderland is a delightful blend of exquisite dining and family entertainment, set to cast a spell on those looking for a magical experience.

Nestled in a fairyland of whimsy and wonder, RIBAMBELLE is poised to be a paradise for children and families. Created with connection and quality time in mind, the playful sanctuary is the perfect place for loved ones to come together and forge everlasting memories.

Spanning over 1000 metres squared, RIBAMBELLE is a colourful canvas inspired by an oasis nestled in the heart of the desert. Crafted with exquisite attention to detail by the esteemed London-based architectural visionaries at DA-bureau, the fun-filled venue will transport guests to a lush natural environment, boasting vibrant greenery, exhilarating slides, exciting ball pits and whimsically designed play zones. Allowing guests imagination to soar, RIBAMBELLE will offer interactive games and entertainment for all the family.

Influenced by fairylike charm, RIBAMBELLE’s character boasts sophistication with an enchanting twist. Featuring a glamourous dining space, the culinary oasis will offer delightful European cuisine with an Asian twist, specially curated for the finer palates. As a fully licensed venue, RIBAMBELLE is set to redefine the traditional dining experience providing a sanctuary for adults to unwind and indulge in artisanal cocktails, whilst offering children a vibrant space to create, explore and discover.

In this enchanting realm, guests can also uncover RIBAMBELLE’s dedicated party planning team and their bespoke 3D cakes, elevating every celebration to new heights. Committed to transforming dreams into reality, the RIBAMBELLE team ensures that every child's party, whether hosted at the enchanting venue or in the comfort of guests' homes, becomes a truly magical affair.

Yulia Fedorishina, Founder and Owner of RIBAMBELLE expresses enthusiasm about the recent expansion to the UAE, stating, " "We are absolutely thrilled to unveil this exhilarating new concept in the heart of Dubai. Ribambelle embodies all things fun and vibrant, and we couldn't envision a more perfect setting for our enchanting wonderland”.

Created with love and passion, RIBAMBELLE invites guests to unfold their wings and soar into a world of enchantment this April.

About RIBAMBELLE:

Set to open in April 2024, RIBAMBELLE is a whimsical paradise where culinary excellence meets joyful moments. From imaginative play zones to delectable dishes, RIBAMBELLE invites guests to an enchanting fairyland filled with sparkle and wonder.

Opening its doors from 10.00 am to 22.00am, in the heart of Bluewater’s Island, RIBAMBELLE is set to become a must-visit destination for families, residents and tourists alike.

Website: https://ribambelle.ae/

Instagram: Ribambelle.dubai

