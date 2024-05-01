DUBAI, UAE – Mindware announced that it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) as an AWS Distributor to drive cloud technology adoption in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Mindware will enhance its channel offerings with a cloud solutions and management portfolio designed to provide customers with swift and adaptable access to the necessary cloud solutions for their digital evolution. Mindware aims to expand its portfolio to include AWS solutions in generative AI, data and analytics, API management and machine learning (ML) services, to boost business efficiency and outcomes. Mindware's services will empower enterprises to create advanced applications with enhanced flexibility, scalability, and reliability across various aspects such as AI, compute power, database storage, content delivery, and more.

Leveraging the AWS portfolio, Mindware partners can provide their clients with the flexibility to migrate, develop, and optimize applications across hybrid cloud environments. This empowers them to reduce dependency on specific vendors, utilize top-tier solutions, and adhere to regulatory standards.

Philippe Jarre, President Mindware Group comments: “Joining the AWS Partner Network marks a pivotal moment in Mindware's journey toward becoming a comprehensive cloud solutions provider. As a leader in the industry, AWS brings unparalleled expertise and innovation to the table, making them an ideal partner for Mindware as we expand our Cloud Business unit. This strategic move not only completes our hyperscaler portfolio, but also solidifies our position as a trusted distributor of choice for cutting-edge cloud technologies. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and continue driving digital transformation for our clients.”

-Ends-

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net