SHARJAH - The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah decided to activate the distance learning system across all schools and higher education institutions in the emirate due to the expected weather situation in the country on Thursday and Friday, from 2nd to 3rd May.

The authorities also cancelled all sports activities and competitions organised by the Sharjah Sports Council and ordered the closure of all parks.

The authorities also decided to activate the remote work system for all employees of Sharjah Government departments, bodies and institutions, except for essential jobs that require presence at the workplace due to the expected weather conditions.