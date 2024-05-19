RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a cautionary notice urging the public to remain vigilant and stay in safe places due to expected thunderstorms affecting most regions of the Kingdom from Saturday until Wednesday.

The Makkah region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods, hail, and high-speed downward winds causing dust and sandstorms. Affected areas will include Taif, Meysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Kamil, and lighter to moderate rains will touch the Holy Capital and nearby regions like Jumum, Bahrah, Rania, Khurma, and Moya.

The Riyadh region will also see light to moderate rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and hail, accompanied by strong downward winds that will raise dust and sand, affecting Afif, Dawadmi, Quwei'iyah, Majma'ah, Al-Ghat, Shaqra, Az Zulfi, Thadiq, Murat, and Wadi Al-Dawasir.

Furthermore, the regions of Jazan, Asir, and Al Baha will experience moderate to heavy rains, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in Jazan, Medina, Hail, and Qassim areas. The Civil Defense's warning emphasizes the importance of taking preventive measures during such severe weather conditions to ensure the safety of all residents.

Citizens are advised to avoid areas prone to flash flooding and waterlogged spots, and to refrain from swimming in them due to the dangers they pose. The public is encouraged to adhere to safety instructions disseminated through various media outlets and social media platforms.

