Just Real Estate, the developer of The Lane Residence Project, has announced the start of excavation and foundation works at project site in Lusail Boulevard. Collaborating with Dutch Foundations Qatar Co W.l.l, this marks the beginning of construction for the 11-floor residential building.

Over the next few weeks, the project site will undergo major works from pile foundations, excavation, site preparation, soil works, concrete pillars installations in addition to dewatering & shoring. Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim bin Thani Al Thani, the development owner, expresses confidence in Dutch Foundations Qatar Co's expertise, ensuring adherence to timelines and standards.

The Lane Residence Project holds great importance as the first residential development in Lusail Boulevard area which became a local and global attraction, Sheikh Mansour envisions a vibrant community with various amenities and services.

On the occasion of signing the contract with Dutch Foundations Qatar Co for the preliminary works, Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim bin Thani Al Thani, the owner of the project, said “We are positioning ourselves in the best possible position to successfully achieve the project’s objectives within our timeline. The preliminary works will be carried out by the Dutch Foundations Qatar Co, who has extensive experience, especially in the areas of Lusail City. This stage is considered one of the critical stages, especially since the works will be in a developed area full of various activities.”

Eng. Nasser Al Ansari, Chairman of Just Real Estate Co, describes The Lane Residence as a cornerstone development tailored to meet market demands and investor expectations, highlighting the project's rapid sales momentum with 30% sold units in an early phase, attributed to flexible payment plans despite high interest rates, attractive investment opportunities and its unique concept. He highlighted that residents can make monthly instalments as if they are renting the apartment or to invest and leverage rental income to cover the instalments.

Mr. Ali Al Tahan, General Manager of Dutch Foundations Qatar Co, operating in Qatar since 1996, specialising in excavation and foundation works for buildings and towers, expressed his pride in collaborating with Sheikh Mansour Al Thani on this unique project specially being the first

residential building on the Lusail Boulevard, with a commitment to delivering superior craftsmanship within the agreed timeline and with the highest standards.

Expected to be completed by December 2026, The Lane Residence Project promises to redefine urban living in Lusail City. Comprising of 79 residential units spread across 11 stories, the development offers a variety of housing options including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. Additionally, it introduces exclusive units featuring private pools and terraces, a unique offering in the local market. Residents will be treated to magnificent panoramic views of the iconic Lusail Towers. Moreover, The Lane Residence will be equipped with smart amenities such as electric vehicle charging stations and seamless smart home integration. Furthermore, residents will have access to a private padle court.