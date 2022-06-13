Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Aluminium, one of the prestigious global companies that is present in more than 70 countries around the world, is continuing its endeavours to reinforce its advanced position as a leading provider of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions in the region and the world.

This comes as the Company has recently completed a key project in the United Arab Emirates, where it graced with its elegant and high-performance systems the aesthetic façade of Al Fattan Downtown residential towers, a striking three-tower complex that was completed in Dubai last year.

Elaborating more on the project, Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, the regional office of the Belgium-based aluminium solutions provider, stated that the towers have an impressive total aluminium surface area of 45,700 square metres, while the systems used in this project were designed by Reynaers Aluminium, which is among the preferred aluminium systems suppliers for several project owners in Dubai.

“The systems installed at Al Fattan Downtown residential towers include the Company’s widely-used Concept Wall 86 Male-Female system (CW 86-MF), with the Concept Patio 130 Lift and Slide (CP 130-LS) built in it. The Curtain Wall 60 (CW 60) has also been installed in the project,” Mr. Khalaf said.

The CW 86-MF system is an insulated and aesthetic curtain-wall solution for element façades that complies with all the requirements for large building projects and has been installed in numerous prestigious projects worldwide.

The three 33-storey buildings, located in the upscale Downtown area of Dubai, boast unique design features, defined by vertical fins. These towers comprise two- and three-bedroom residences with the finest finishes, including some of Reynaers top-of-the-range aluminium systems series.

Explaining further, Mr. Khalaf added: “With the adaption of the CW 86-MF system for this project, Reynaers Aluminium has taken the male-female unitised system concept to the next level, with high-performance requirements of 1,000 Pa watertightness, 600 Pa airtightness, and a U-value of 1.9 W/square meter. K.

Reynaers Group enfolds its several diverse companies in three business units, namely aluminium architectural solutions (Reynaers Aluminium), steel architectural solutions and building products.

Founded in 1965, the group is active in more than 70 countries worldwide with 40 subsidiaries and 2,400 employees. Reynaers Aluminium specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Reynaers Middle East is based in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region, in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. It has branch offices in the UAE, Egypt and Jordan.

