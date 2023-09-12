The winning house at the end of the year will receive two tokens for every one house point earned

Students are assigned houses from FS1 and start earning points from Year 1 onwards, based on success in academic achievements, excellent behaviour, special recognition from the principal and more

The winning Reptonian house will also receive a prize valued at AED 10,000, which will be donated by Philcoin to a philanthropic cause

United Arab Emirates (UAE) – The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, part of Excella, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, has partnered with Philcoin, a human-focused blockchain platform, to convert student house points into cryptocurrency tokens.

Launched at the start of the 2023 – 2024 academic year, the innovative partnership will see Philcoin reward student houses with its cryptocurrency tokens (Philcoins) for each housepoint earned throughout the year. All students are assigned to different houses from FS1 and begin earning points from Year 1. The reward system is built to promote a positive and inclusive environment that encourages students to achieve their best and develop a common goal. Students can earn points for their house for academic achievements, excellent behaviour, displaying Repton Values, and inter-house competitions as well as special recognition from the principal and more.

The total points earned by Repton’s student houses will be matched by equal number of Philcoins, and transferred to each house wallet at the end of the academic year. Throughout September 2023, Philcoin will hold informative sessions for Repton teachers, students and parents about cryptocurrency, what Philcoin stands for and how this latest collaboration is the first of its kind in the region. House teachers will also be appointed as Philcoin Champions, who will oversee and supervise any transactions and engage with Philcoin’s platform.

Under the guidance of the Philcoin Champions, Philcoin will donate the accumulated tokens to a philanthropic cause of student’s choice that is registered with Philcoin or take it forward to the next academic year. Further, the winning house at the end of the year will receive two tokens for every one house point earned. On behalf of the house with the most points, Philcoin will also donate AED 10,000 in kind to a philanthropic cause at the end of the school year.

Commenting on the partnership, Gillian Hammond, Chief Education Officer at Repton Family of Schools and Principal of Repton Dubai says, “At Repton, we have always been at the forefront of cultivating a sense of social responsibility in our students and this partnership with Philcoin will help us achieve exactly that. We are excited to provide our students with an opportunity to learn about cryptocurrency, and to put their hard-earned house points to good use. This will also enable students to make meaningful contributions that align with our schools’ values.”

Philcoin is an award-winning blockchain platform with a global community of over 100 million members across the world. It is the only application with a Give-To-Earn programme that integrates donations into its various transactions. Users are required to share their tokens with others before they can access the tokens they have earned. Additionally, Philcoin is home to PHILEducation, an in-built education application, where people across the world can access accredited courses, soft skills training and more.

Elated by this opportunity, Tatum April, Chief Marketing Officer at Philcoin said, “At Philcoin, our aim is to create the largest global giving movement that will pave the way for a stable future and greater equality for all. We are proud to be partnered with the outstanding Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, a first-of-its-kind partnership in the region. While students are not engaging with cryptocurrency directly, Reptonians will be learning how these tokens can help create an economy in underprivileged societies. We look forward to working together with the Repton Family of Schools to foster innovation, nurture learning, and make impactful choices.”

The partnership represents a groundbreaking step towards bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and humanitarianism. The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE and Philcoin are leading by example within the education ecosystem, adopting cryptocurrencies to further charitable efforts in the UAE.

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, part of Excella, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Excella, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

About Repton Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged three to 18. Formerly known as Foremarke School Dubai, it is part of Excella and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2013 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child.

The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum and is designed to meet the rigorous standards expected for 11+ and Common Entrance examinations. Repton Al Barsha promotes inclusivity of children with special needs and more able, gifted & talented students.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups.

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptonalbarsha.org/

About Philcoin

Philcoin, headquartered in Dubai, is a ground-breaking global philanthropic movement on the blockchain. At the centre is its super dApp, PHILApp, an innovative Give-to-Earn ecosystem built to change the way giving happens.

Boasting a global community spanning the USA, Latin America, the UAE, Asia and Africa, Philcoin has been designed to help neutralize global wealth by providing a rewards-based system that is unlocked once each user gives back to a charity or cause of their choice. There are numerous charities listed on PHILApp for users to support a cause that’s close to their heart.

Offering a transparent, efficient and safe space to access everyday products and services such as chat systems, social media, music, staking, streaming platforms, podcasts, education courses; and more; Philcoin has something for everyone regardless of location, economic status, religion or access to technology.

To find out more and join the movement, visit philcoin.io

Link to podcast episode with Gillian Hammond announcing the partnership: Announcing Philcoin’s first philanthropic UAE partnership with esteemed Repton Schools

