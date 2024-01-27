Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is holding a special sales day at the JW Marriott Hotel Dubai, Sunday, January 28.

The company make special offers on their latest local and international projects.

The “Reportage Properties” portfolio includes 29 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

The company confirmed keenness to make more special offers, with big discounts that meet buyers’ and investors’ aspirations, and enhances their sales in all projects in the UAE and abroad.

“Reportage Properties” 2023 sales exceeded AED3.7bn ($1 billion), compared to AED2.3bn achieved by the company during 2022, with a growth of 60%.

The company said that the increase in sales reinforces the their plans to expand, grow, and explore more promising investment opportunities in the UAE and abroad.

Reportage Properties recently participated in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2024- at Sharjah Expo Center, which was organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, from January 17 to 20 2023. Reportage Properties exhibited the portfolio of their projects in the Emirates and abroad, especially the « Royal Park in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, Reportage Village in Dubai, and Vista 3 on Reem Island, Silvana in Turkey, Montenapoleone in Egypt. They made various offers, including discounts of up to 40% for buyers who pay in cash.