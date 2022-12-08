Dubai, UAE – As sustainability in construction is widely expected to take centre stage in 2023, driven by rising consumer demand for sustainable living and working spaces, the focus is now shifting towards adopting eco-friendly building processes and materials.

Over the last decade, the regional construction industry has made meaningful strides in ensuring it adopts sustainable processes and delivers environmentally friendly projects.

As part of the participation in this year’s international building and construction show in the UAE - The Big 5 - the regional leader in construction chemicals Al Muqarram Industry (Dolphin Products) showcased how the regional construction sector’s commitment to sustainability is delivering sustainable yet functional projects.

According to Emmanuel de Smedt, the Managing Director at Al Muqarram Industry, the company’s involvement in The Big 5 under the theme - Taking steps towards sustainability - demonstrated its strong commitment to transforming the construction industry through sustainable processes, technologies and the development of need-driven building materials.

“The Big 5 showcase has always been an important platform for the regional construction industry. Apart from being part of this year’s event to build stronger business partnerships and foster robust global and regional networks, we also aimed to drive the sustainability agenda by reiterating its importance and benefits. To demonstrate this, we highlighted some of our flagship products that are helping players in the industry to shift to sustainable construction seamlessly,” said Emmanuel.

The Big 5 announcements

Al Muqarram Industry revealed its newly-developed construction adhesives and hybrid sealants. Dolphin Power Bond and Dolphin Fix & Seal - as part of its growing portfolio that includes sealants, tapes, and aerosols. This further reaffirmed its innovation prowess and leadership in developing sustainable construction materials.

During the four-day exhibition, Al Muqarram Industry also discussed its strategies for the upcoming years, its AED 40 million investment in developing its factories, and the changes implemented to stay relevant to the market.

As part of its showcase, Al Muqarram Industry, acquired by Soudal Group (Belgium) end of 2020, also exhibited product demos and introduced new tools designed to make construction processes more efficient. The company’s experts were on standby to demonstrate and explain how to use the products at their most optimal level.

“Apart from unveiling a new line-up of hybrid sealants, construction adhesives and polyurethane gun foam, we were delighted to announce that our flagship product - Dolphin 200 - is now FDA certified (through Ianeso lab in France), making it a food-grade silicone. This is an important achievement as it continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering top-notch products for the industry with trusted quality. This is in line with our strategy to maintain relevance in the market and stay ahead of the competition while meeting the region’s sustainability goals,” noted Emmanuel.

-Ends-