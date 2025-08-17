Cairo, Egypt: Raya Holding for Financial Investments a leading Egyptian investment company operating across diverse high-potential sectors, announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, which showed strong performance across all key financial indicators, supported by notable growth in Q2 compared to the same period last year. This strong performance was underpinned by an exceptional second quarter, sustaining the positive momentum following the company’s record-breaking FY 2024 results.

H1 2025 Consolidated Performance

During the first six months of 2025, Raya Holding generated revenues of EGP 27.78 billion, marking a 38.3% increase compared to EGP 20.09 billion in H1 2024. Gross Profit grew in parallel, rising 38.4% year-on-year to EGP 6.00 billion, while maintaining a stable Gross Profit Margin of 21.62%. EBITDA reached EGP 3.20 billion, reflecting a 34.9% increase from the same period last year and yielding an EBITDA Margin of 11.5%. Net Profit Before Minority advanced to EGP 972 million, up 27.5% from EGP 762 million in the prior-year period, reinforcing the company’s consistent earnings growth. The company’s Net Profit After Minority rose to 892 million EGP, reflecting a strong year-on-year growth of 36.3%.

Outstanding Q2 2025 Results

The second quarter was a significant growth driver, with revenues surging to EGP 14.90 billion, up 54.0% year-on-year and 15.6% higher than Q1 2025. Gross Profit climbed 52.3% compared to Q2 2024 and 23.4% from the previous quarter, reaching EGP 3.32 billion and resulting in a Gross Profit Margin of 22.3%. EBITDA recorded robust gains, rising 55.1% year-on-year to EGP 1.81 billion and 29.6% quarter-on-quarter, alongside an improved EBITDA Margin of 12.1%. Net Profit Before Minority Interest for Q2 stood at EGP 584 million, reflecting a 52.1% year-on-year increase and a 50.5% improvement over Q1 2025.

Raya Holding’s management emphasized that the strong H1 results reflect the success of Raya Holding’s strategic approach to sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and sector diversification, while balancing top-line expansion with solid profitability. The exceptional Q2 performance significantly bolstered the half-year results, positioning the company for continued success in the second half of 2025. With strategic expansion plans, targeted investments, and a commitment to operational excellence, Raya Holding is well-placed to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to shareholders.