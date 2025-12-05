Dubai - As the UAE accelerates toward cleaner, smarter mobility, drivers are increasingly searching for vehicles that deliver both strong performance and exceptional efficiency. OMODA&JAECOO address this demand with the introduction of their advanced SHS Super Hybrid System a technology designed to offer the ideal balance between powerful drive control and long-range capability. With the advantages of Super Performance, Super Range and Super Efficiency, SHS represents the brand’s ambition to become the world’s leading hybrid automotive manufacturer.

SHS represents OMODA & JAECOO’s next-generation hybrid technology, developed to deliver strong performance, smooth driving and excellent fuel efficiency in everyday UAE conditions. The system intelligently combines petrol and electric power to offer responsive acceleration, quieter operation and reduced fuel consumption, whether driving in the city or on longer highway routes.

The SHS system is designed to give drivers the flexibility of electric driving when needed, while also offering the extended range of a conventional engine. This ensures smoother, more efficient journeys without concerns about charging access or long-distance travel, making it an ideal solution for the UAE’s mixed urban and highway driving conditions.

As part of its commitment to the UAE market, OMODA&JAECOO will host a dedicated SHS Night event in Dubai, where the company will showcase its full range of new-energy models, including the JAECOO J7 SHS, JAECOO J8 SHS, OMODA C7 SHS and OMODA C5 HEV. The brand will also officially launch the JAECOO J8 SHS during the event, scheduled for mid-January, offering UAE customers an exclusive first look at its latest hybrid innovation.

SHS has quickly established a new global benchmark in hybrid technology, achieving leading rankings in performance, driving range, energy consumption and pure electric range. The system’s capabilities have been validated through long-distance testing across 16 countries. The JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) has proven its long-distance capability through multiple international endurance tests, consistently demonstrating exceptional range and reliability across challenging real-world routes. With over 100,000 km of real-world evaluation and coverage by more than 100 international media outlets, Super Hybrid System has proven its strength in efficiency, power delivery and long-range reliability — qualities highly valued in the GCC.

Driven by the principles of innovation and sustainability, OMODA&JAECOO are committed to ensuring that efficiency and environmental responsibility remain aligned with comfort and performance. The brand continues to expand rapidly worldwide and is strengthening its presence in the Middle East with advanced hybrid solutions designed for regional conditions.

Inspired by its philosophy of “Creating Tomorrow With the Next Generation,” OMODA aims to build the world’s leading crossover brand, while JAECOO focuses on becoming a global premium off-road brand. With the introduction of SHS Super Hybrid technology, OMODA&JAECOO are well-positioned to support the UAE’s transition to a cleaner and more advanced mobility future.