Dubai-based developer Imtiaz Developments has announced the launch of The Symphony by Imtiaz, a Dh1 billion residential, retail, and office landmark designed in collaboration with globally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). It is the company’s most ambitious development within its AED 3 billion (~USD 816 million) Meydan portfolio.

Located in Meydan, The Symphony rises over a 4,234 sq. m plot as a sculptural mixed-use development comprising ultra-luxury residences, offices and retail units. The architectural language is drawn from traditional UAE crafts Sadu weaving and Talli embroidery translating their intricate geometries into fluid, contemporary spatial forms. This cultural foundation merges with ZHA’s signature futurism to create a structure that feels both modern and rooted in heritage.

Set 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai, the development offers panoramic skyline views, privacy, and access to a range of high-end leisure, equestrian, and sporting destinations. With residences starting from AED 2 million (~$54,000) and penthouses reaching up to AED 20 million ($5.4 million), The Symphony by Imtiaz positions itself at the pinnacle of luxury in Meydan – one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses.

For Masih Imtiaz, Chief Executive Officer of Imtiaz Developments, reflected on the launch, stating:

“The launch of The Symphony marks far more than the unveiling of a new development — it marks the beginning of a legacy. Collaborating with Zaha Hadid Architects has allowed us to push the boundaries of what luxury living can be in Dubai. The Symphony sets a new benchmark for design-led living — a pivotal statement for Meydan and for our next chapter as a developer.”

Gianluca Racana, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, shares the sentiments of Imtiaz Developments’ CEO and highlights the synergies between the project and Dubai as a whole. “Dubai thrives on innovation, and The Symphony reflects that spirit by combining advanced design with cultural depth,” he explains. “It creates a contemporary living environment that resonates with the future of urban life.”

The Symphony by Imtiaz was unveiled at an event held at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. The evening drew partners, investors, and industry leaders, and was headlined by Imtiaz’s brand ambassador, global superstar Hrithik Roshan. The collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects was formalized earlier during a signing ceremony at the ZHA Headquarters in London.

With the design now revealed, construction on The Symphony is scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with completion targeted for Q2 2029. The project is expected to attract global demand from high-net-worth individuals and design-focused investors seeking an iconic residential address in Dubai.