Jeddah: AlFursan, Saudia’s loyalty program, has partnered with Panda Retail Company to expand its ecosystem across key industry verticals. The collaboration introduces new opportunities for members to earn and redeem Miles for everyday essentials.

Under the partnership, members of Panda Plus, Panda’s rewards program, can convert cashback from their purchases at Panda stores into AlFursan Reward Miles. Additionally, AlFursan members will be able to redeem their Miles for Panda shopping vouchers via the upcoming AlFursan e-store, offering greater flexibility and value across their daily life.

Ms. Kashmira Motiwalla, Chief Loyalty Officer of AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, said: “Partnering with Panda Retail Company is a key step in the evolution of AlFursan from a travel-centric program into a broader, whole-of-life platform. By connecting travel rewards with retail and essential spend, we are building an ecosystem that gives members more choice, more flexibility and more meaningful ways to engage with AlFursan across different moments of their lives, on the journey and beyond.”

Mr. Ahmad Chehade, Chief Marketing Officer at Panda Retail Company, said: “This agreement is part of Panda’s broader strategy to expand partnerships with leading organizations across key sectors, driving innovation, enhancing service integration, and reinforcing our position as one of the Kingdom’s leading grocery retail brands. At Panda, we see loyalty as an ongoing relationship rather than a transactional program. Through our partnership with AlFursan program, we turn everyday cashback into meaningful travel experiences that deepen customer engagement and strengthen long-term loyalty.”

AlFursan continues to broaden its reach through a growing portfolio of local and global partners across banking, retail, hospitality, entertainment and travel sectors. These partnerships allow members to earn Miles through everyday transactions, accelerating their ability to unlock rewards and providing greater flexibility when redeeming Miles for flights, upgrades, products and services.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com