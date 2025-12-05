Dubai, UAE; BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced a strategic partnership to bring BlackRock Aladdin clients more cloud hosting options. Aladdin, BlackRock’s industry-recognized investment management technology platform, will be available on AWS’s secure, scalable, and performant cloud infrastructure.

This partnership reflects BlackRock’s commitment to client choice and flexibility. Through this collaboration, BlackRock and AWS are expanding the cloud hosting options available to Aladdin clients, now offering clients the option of hosting Aladdin on AWS.

Aladdin on AWS empowers clients to choose the hosting environment that best meets their technology and operational requirements, without compromising the unified experience and analytical power that makes Aladdin the language of the whole portfolio.

“Our Aladdin clients are seeking open, flexible platforms that can adapt to their operating models and scale with their ambitions,” said Sudhir Nair, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Aladdin at BlackRock. “The Aladdin platform is built to be cloud-agnostic, and Aladdin on AWS is a key step in enabling multi-cloud functionality. By expanding Aladdin to AWS, we are giving clients more choice in where and how they deploy their technology ecosystem.”

“Our partnership with BlackRock combines AWS’s 20 years of experience running mission critical financial services workloads with Aladdin’s industry-recognized technology expertise in helping transform how financial institutions manage their portfolios,” said Scott Mullins, Managing Director of Worldwide Financial Services at AWS.

“With Aladdin running on AWS, clients gain access to secure, scalable and resilient infrastructure for advanced risk modeling, enterprise-grade analytics, and smart investment decision-making, while maintaining the highest security standards.”

Amazon Treasury will be among the first adopters, leveraging Aladdin on AWS to manage Amazon’s global investment portfolio. General availability for Aladdin Enterprise clients hosted in the United States is expected in the second half of 2026.

BlackRock FAQs

Q: What is being announced today?

A: BlackRock and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are announcing a strategic partnership to bring BlackRock's industry-recognized investment management platform, Aladdin, to AWS's secure, scalable, and performant cloud infrastructure. This partnership expands cloud hosting options available to Aladdin clients and offers new clients the option of hosting Aladdin on AWS in the United States. The collaboration reflects BlackRock's commitment to client choice and flexibility in their multi-cloud strategy.

Q: What is Aladdin?

A: Aladdin is BlackRock's industry-recognized investment management platform that serves as "the language of the whole portfolio." It provides portfolio analysis, risk management, and regulatory compliance capabilities for asset managers and institutional investors managing increasingly complex investment portfolios. The platform is used to manage $25 trillion in assets globally.

Q: When will Aladdin on AWS be available to new clients?

A: The initial focus for hosting on AWS will be generally available for new Aladdin Enterprise clients in H2 2026, pending confirmation that all technical requirements are met.

Q: If a client wants to migrate from one cloud provider to another in the future, who bears the cost?

A: BlackRock's intention is to not have clients shoulder any costs related to switching providers, though this is still being finalized.

Q: Why is this partnership significant?

A: This partnership combines AWS's 20 years of experience running mission-critical financial services workloads with BlackRock's industry-leading investment management expertise as the world's largest asset manager. It demonstrates a shared commitment to providing financial institutions with the flexibility to scale their risk and asset management functions efficiently while maintaining the highest security standards.

Q: Does it involve Generative AI?

A: Yes. Existing AWS customers can accelerate data-driven insights by natively accessing AWS's Generative AI and Analytics tools for their Aladdin-managed data, enabling self-service analytics and faster decision-making.

Strategic Vision

Q: How does this partnership position BlackRock and Aladdin for the future?

A: This partnership strengthens Aladdin's position as a cloud-agnostic platform and demonstrates BlackRock's commitment to providing institutional investors with open, flexible platforms that can adapt to their operating models and scale with their ambitions. By offering Aladdin on AWS choice in where and how clients deploy their technology ecosystem, BlackRock is accelerating innovation and resilience across the investment value chain while enabling clients to modernize their investment management infrastructure.

Q: What is BlackRock's vision for multi-cloud capabilities?

A: BlackRock's ultimate vision is to allow clients to select the cloud environment that best supports their operational needs. The approach remains client-first, offering optionality without mandating migration or disrupting existing arrangements, while working actively to manage a balanced footprint across providers.

Benefits and Value Proposition

Q: What are the key benefits of Aladdin on AWS for clients?

A: Aladdin on AWS delivers several important benefits:

Client Choice and Flexibility: Clients can select the hosting environment that best meets their technology and operational requirements, aligning with their enterprise technology strategies

Enhanced Integration: Organizations whose technology runs on AWS can co-locate Aladdin with other client systems, enabling deeper integration, reduced friction, and enhanced resilience

Advanced Analytics: Existing AWS customers can accelerate data-driven insights by natively accessing AWS's Generative AI and Analytics tools for their Aladdin-managed data, fostering self-service analytics and faster decision-making

Improved Performance: Clients benefit from improved performance using AWS Graviton processors

Streamlined Connectivity: Reduced latency and streamlined connectivity between Aladdin customers and external asset managers' data feeds

Expanded Integrations: Access to an expanded set of integrations and specialized APIs

Q: How does AWS's infrastructure benefit Aladdin clients?

A: AWS provides enterprise-grade capabilities that enhance Aladdin's performance and reliability:

Scale and Security: AWS offers the largest, most secure, scalable, and resilient cloud infrastructure with 36 regions and 114 availability zones

Mission-Critical Support: AWS provides 24/7 business critical support with real-time monitoring, tiered escalation paths, and defined service-level response timelines

Advanced Security: AWS infrastructure supports 143 security standards and compliance certifications, with purpose-built technologies and controls integrated into every layer

Proven Experience: AWS has 20 years of experience in cloud computing and extensive expertise running critical financial services workloads

Innovation Access: Clients gain access to AWS's portfolio of over 240 fully featured services, from advanced generative AI capabilities to foundational compute, storage, and database services

Q: Does hosting on AWS change the Aladdin experience?

A: No. Aladdin is purposefully designed to be cloud-agnostic, offering the same functionality, performance, security standards, and SLAs across environments. Clients can expect parity in experience regardless of cloud provider. The unified experience and analytical power that makes Aladdin "the language of the whole portfolio" remains consistent.

Technical and Operational Questions

Q: What is BlackRock's multi-cloud strategy?

A: BlackRock's multi-cloud strategy is centered on providing clients with choice and flexibility. The Aladdin platform is built to be cloud-agnostic, and expanding to AWS is a key step in enabling multi-cloud functionality. This approach allows clients to select the cloud environment that best supports their operational needs without mandating migration or disrupting existing arrangements.

Q: Which Aladdin products will be available on AWS?

A: Initially, AWS hosting will be available for:

Aladdin Enterprise (US-hosted only)

Accounting (Enterprise add-on)

ADC (Enterprise add-on)

eFront Invest Whole Portfolio

Additionally, eFront Investment Café and eFront Invest standalone are currently supported on AWS. The initial focus is on new Aladdin Enterprise clients, with general availability expected in H2 2026.

Q: Will existing Aladdin clients be migrated to AWS?

A: No, BlackRock is not migrating existing clients at this time. The initial focus is on offering AWS as a hosting option for new Aladdin Enterprise clients. Existing clients will not be disrupted, and any future migration options would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis with no costs shouldered by clients.

Q: How does AWS handle incident management and service disruptions?

A: There will be no change to the Aladdin client community in terms of SLAs and support framework. AWS provides enterprise-level incident management with 24/7 business critical support, real-time monitoring, tiered escalation paths, and continuous status updates until resolution. BlackRock's own client communications and escalation processes remain in place, ensuring that any relevant impacts are assessed and communicated promptly to clients through Aladdin Client Service teams.

Q: For clients using Aladdin Data Cloud (ADC), will Snowflake be co-located with their AWS environment?

A: Yes, Snowflake is cloud-agnostic and will be co-located with the client's Aladdin environment on AWS.

Partnership and Ecosystem Questions

Q: What is the AWS Partner Network (APN) and how does it benefit Aladdin clients?

A: As part of the partnership, Aladdin will join the AWS Partner Network (APN), unlocking benefits that will help customers choosing Aladdin on AWS accelerate their cloud journey. This provides access to AWS's extensive partner ecosystem and integrated support resources.

Q: How does this partnership support innovation?

A: The partnership enables clients to leverage AWS's advanced capabilities for innovation in portfolio analysis, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Existing AWS customers can accelerate data-driven insights by natively accessing AWS's Generative AI and Analytics tools for their Aladdin-managed data, enabling self-service analytics and faster decision-making.

Client Selection and Availability and Pricing Questions

Q: Which clients are ideal candidates for Aladdin on AWS?

A: Ideal candidates include:

Prospective Aladdin Enterprise clients

Organizations with an existing AWS footprint

Clients seeking small to medium-sized hosting environments

Organizations hosting their environment in the US

Clients looking to co-locate Aladdin with other systems on AWS for deeper integration and enhanced resilience

Q: Will there be regional hosting options beyond the United States?

A: Initially, the hosting region will be based in the US. European or other hosting locations are not being offered at this time.

Q: How do clients choose between AWS and Azure for hosting Aladdin?

A: BlackRock does not make recommendations between cloud providers, as Aladdin is designed to be cloud-agnostic with parity across environments. The decision is driven by each client's enterprise technology strategy, existing infrastructure, and operational preferences. A foundational principle of the AWS partnership is cost parity, so hosting decisions are meant to be driven solely by strategy and enterprise roadmap, not economics.

Q: Will Aladdin cost more or less on AWS compared to other cloud providers?

A: There will be no impact to the price of Aladdin. A foundational principle of the agreement with AWS is to achieve cost parity with the incumbent provider. The decision for any client or prospect to run on AWS is centered around client choice and preference, not economics.