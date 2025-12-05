The award-winning 88-metre three-masted sailing yacht joins Jumeirah Privé’s curated collection alongside Jumeirah Thanda Island.

Partnership marks Jumeirah’s strategic entry into luxury yachting, bringing the brand’s distinctive Arabian hospitality to one of the world’s most celebrated superyachts.

The Maltese Falcon will seasonally cruise Mediterranean and Caribbean destinations, with the first voyage set to commence in December 2025 from Antigua.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, today announced a landmark partnership – The Maltese Falcon, a Jumeirah Privé Experience. The partnership introduces one of the world’s most celebrated sailing superyachts into the Jumeirah Privé collection, marking the brand’s strategic entry into luxury yachting.

The Maltese Falcon experience will be the second offering alongside Jumeirah Thanda Island in the Jumeirah Privé portfolio, which was established to create a curated collection of escapes that combine ultimate privacy and exclusivity with the world-class service and amenities of the brand. Through this partnership, Jumeirah will infuse the onboard experience with the same distinctive and purposeful approach that has defined its properties globally. From signature culinary experiences to wellness expertise and the anticipatory service for which the brand is renowned, every element will be curated to deliver the essence of Jumeirah’s warm and generous hospitality at sea.

The instantly recognisable 88-metre sailing yacht is celebrated as being among the finest in the world, having garnered more than 18 awards since its launch in 2006, and continues to be hailed for its innovation, craftsmanship and timeless design. Its signature DynaRig system features three rotating, freestanding carbon-fibre masts capable of unfurling 2,400 square metres of sail in just six minutes.

Having recently undergone an extensive refit, the Maltese Falcon offers a refreshed aesthetic across its interiors and exteriors, along with state-of-the-art engineering enhancements. Accommodating up to 12 guests, it features a full-beam master suite, a private VIP deck on the flybridge with direct terrace access, and four double cabins with en suite facilities. Leisure amenities include a three-deck atrium with skylight and sweeping staircase around the main mast, an outdoor cinema projected onto the lower sail, a rotating circular sunbed on the flybridge, and a dedicated wellness area with massage room and fitness studio. A variety of water sports equipment is also available for guests to explore their surroundings, including jet skis, kayaks, JetSurf boards, stand-up paddleboards and snorkelling gear.

The Maltese Falcon will embark on its inaugural voyage under the Jumeirah Privé banner in December 2025, departing from Antigua and operating seasonal itineraries between the Mediterranean and Caribbean. During the summer, the yacht will explore the Balearic Islands, the French Riviera and Monaco, Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Sardinia, as well as the coasts of Croatia, Montenegro, Greece and Türkiye. In winter, it will return to the Caribbean, calling at Antigua, The Bahamas, Saint Martin and St. Barth.

Commenting on the announcement, Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, said: “The Maltese Falcon marks an exciting chapter for Jumeirah Privé, extending our reach into the world of luxury yachting. Designed for the most discerning travellers, this collaboration reflects our commitment to creating distinctive and purposeful experiences that combine privacy, exclusivity and exceptional service. The yacht’s heritage and craftsmanship are truly remarkable, and our role in this partnership will be to further elevate the onboard journey through our culinary expertise, wellness experiences, and the warm spirit of Arabian hospitality that defines Jumeirah.”

Introduced with Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania as the first in its collection, Jumeirah Privé was established to offer a curated collection of homes, estates, private islands and experiences in some of the world’s most desirable locations. Designed for ultra-high net worth individuals, these experiences combine the privacy and comfort of a personal residence with the elevated service and refinement synonymous with Jumeirah. It forms part of Jumeirah’s four offerings, which also includes Jumeirah Icons, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, and Jumeirah Residences – each designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s discerning travellers.

Jumeirah is growing sustainably and remains firmly on track to double the size of its portfolio by 2030. In line with its vision to be the world’s most influential hospitality brand, Jumeirah is expanding its presence across key regional and international markets, while evolving the brand to enrich the guest experience with distinctive and purposeful experiences shaped by intentional design, mindful living and holistic wellbeing.

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 31 properties across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and luxury residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

