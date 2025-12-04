Arab Finance: Beltone Financial Holding recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 1.490 billion in the first nine months of 2025, an annual rise of 31.958% from EGP 1.129 billion, according to the financial results.

Total operating revenues increased to EGP 8.840 billion from EGP 4.835 billion.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 0.18 from EGP 0.22.

Based on the standalone income statements, the EGX-listed firm turned to net losses valued at EGP 198.062 million at the end of September 2025, versus net profits of EGP 650.172 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated operating revenues jumped to EGP 1.282 billion from EGP 1.048 billion.

The loss per share stood at EGP 0.02 when compared to a profit per share of EGP 0.12.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Beltone’s operating revenues more than doubled to EGP 6.3 billion, when compared to H1 2024.

