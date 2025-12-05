Dubai, UAE: Visa and AWS have teamed up to enable AI agents to transact securely and autonomously on behalf of users. By combining Visa's global payment infrastructure with AWS's AI and cloud capabilities, the companies aim to simplify commerce and unlock faster innovation for developers while delivering seamless experiences for consumers and businesses worldwide.



The companies will also publish open blueprints on the Amazon Bedrock AgentCore public repository, to help developers create intelligent agentic workflows for retail shopping, travel booking, and payment reconciliation. These blueprints will enable AI agents to handle complex, multi-step transactions from product discovery and price comparison to secure checkout and order tracking.



"Visa Intelligent Commerce is designed to be the trust layer for the agent economy," said Rubail Birwadker, SVP and global head of Growth at Visa. "With AWS's scalable cloud capabilities and Visa's global payment network, Visa Intelligent Commerce enables AI agents to transact securely and contextually at scale."



The collaboration brings together industry partners including Expedia Group, Intuit, lastminute.com, Eurostars Hotel Company, and others to review blueprint designs spanning travel, retail, and B2B payments. For example, users could instruct an AI agent to "Buy me basketball game tickets if the price drops below $150," and the agent would be instructed to execute those tasks on behalf of the user.

To find out more, visit the AWS Press Center.