The Ministry of Cooperatives of the Republic of Indonesia (KEMENKOP), the Indonesian Cooperatives Council (DEKOPIN), and Mercantile & Maritime Energy Pte. Ltd. (MENA), part of the Dubai-headquartered Mercantile & Maritime Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a nationwide Used Cooking Oil (UCO) ecosystem anchored in Indonesia’s cooperative movement.

This collaboration supports Indonesia’s circular-economy goals while enhancing the UAE’s growing demand for sustainable feedstock to advance the nation’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) ambitions.

The agreement builds on the Group’s ongoing work to develop a fully integrated SAF ecosystem in the UAE, aligning with the UAE’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and contributing to the nation’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions

Jakarta, Indonesia: The Ministry of Cooperatives of the Republic of Indonesia (KEMENKOP), the Indonesian Cooperatives Council (DEKOPIN), and Mercantile & Maritime Energy Pte. Ltd. (MENA), part of the Mercantile & Maritime Group headquartered in Dubai, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a “Synergy of Investment and Partnership for the Development of a Used Cooking Oil Ecosystem through Cooperatives in Indonesia.”

The agreement positions cooperatives as the primary actors in the collection and development of Indonesia’s UCO value chain and establishes a long-term partnership between them and one of the UAE’s most active private-sector energy groups.

This collaboration also contributes to the wider UAE renewable-fuels ecosystem, as MENA Biofuels, a subsidiary of Mercantile & Maritime Group is currently developing the UAE’s first commercial SAF production facility in Fujairah. Sustainable feedstock partnerships such as this contributes to the UAE’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and the nation’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

Murtaza Lakhani, CEO and Founder of Mercantile & Maritime Group, stated:

“Signing this MoU is an important first step. Going forward, MENA will continue to invest in cooperatives and in sectors that have long been overlooked by investors, including the development of the used cooking oil ecosystem. Our focus is not only on deploying capital, but on building real, transparent, and inclusive value chains together with local partners across Indonesia.”

H.E. Ferry Joko Yuliantono, Minister of Cooperatives of the Republic of Indonesia, stated:

“Through this cooperation, cooperatives are being encouraged to move up the value chain and become part of a modern, digitalized supply chain that is connected to global markets. The government will ensure the necessary policies and facilitation so that cooperatives can grow in a healthy manner, while at the same time delivering economic and environmental benefits to the community.”

Bambang Haryadi, Chairman of the Indonesian Cooperatives Council (DEKOPIN), stated:

“Through this partnership, DEKOPIN will play a role in mapping cooperatives that are ready to be involved, so that cooperative members can gain better access to financing, mentoring, and more secure offtake arrangements.”

The MoU is a statement of good faith and will be followed by the drafting and signing of a detailed cooperation agreement.

About Mercantile & Maritime Group

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mercantile & Maritime is an independent energy and commodities group with a presence across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Through MM DMCC (Dubai) and MM Pte (Singapore), the Group trades crude oil and refined products across four continents. The Group also delivers integrated services across the oil and gas value chain through its subsidiaries: MENA Terminals (Fujairah), a key storage hub in the UAE; Jetoil (Greece), which operates both storage infrastructure and a nationwide retail fuel network; and MENA Biofuels, the Group’s renewable energy arm focused on developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and biofuels infrastructure across the region. Together, this integrated platform enables Mercantile & Maritime to deliver energy solutions with scale, reliability, and a growing commitment to sustainable, future-ready fuels.

About the Ministry of Cooperatives of the Republic of Indonesia (KEMENKOP)

The Ministry of Cooperatives of the Republic of Indonesia is responsible for national cooperative policy and plays a key role in strengthening cooperatives as one of the pillars of the Indonesian economy.

About the Indonesian Cooperatives Council (DEKOPIN)

Established in 1947, DEKOPIN is the national cooperative organization of Indonesia, dedicated to expanding cooperative capabilities, advocating member interests, and serving as a strategic government partner in cooperative development.