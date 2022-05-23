Continuing the legacy of Expo 2020, the Czech start-up who exhibited their innovative farm, will now set up full time at the hotel’s popular seafood restaurant Fish Market.

Dubai: Founded in July 2020, GreeenTech is the first in the Czech Republic to produce hydroponic containers, a technological solution to enable local cultivation of vegetables, micro greens and small fruits anywhere in the world. Dmitrij Lipovskij, CEO of GreeenTech said:

“The company was founded by Karokina Pumprova, Milan Soucek and I with the aim of producing hydroponic growing systems. The main benefits of which include up to 95% savings in water consumption, a significant reduction in transport distances, the possibility of growing without protective sprays and rapid plant growth.”

The start-up company displayed their innovation at the Czech Republic pavilion this year during Dubai’s Expo 2020. It was there that Hydroponic farm caught the eye of Jan Hanak, a Czech national and General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. With Radisson Hotel group’s commitment to net zero in mind, Jan was keen to implement the technology at the landmark property. Despite being the first five star hotel to open in Dubai in 1975, Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek is already leading the way in its commitment to sustainability with modern technology and solutions. The hotel won the MENA Green Building Award last year after implementing solar panel boilers.

Jan Hanak, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek said:

“Our hotel was fortunate to be one of the few official catering partners at Expo 2020 and this is something that we are very proud of. We were exposed almost daily to the innovative and technological solutions of the future on display at the pavilions and we knew we wanted to be a part of continuing the legacy of Expo as soon as we met the team at GreeenTech. Our hotel has a history full of firsts, from being the first five star hotel in the city to launching Dubai’s first brunch. We are glad that we can now continue that by launching Dubai’s first Hydroponic farm and I know the team at GreeenTech are very excited as well.”

The farm will be set up at the hotel’s much loved seafood restaurant Fish Market. The team at the outlet already pride themselves on ensuring all products are fresh and ethically sourced, and now they will be able to add their own homegrown vegetables the menu. The award winning market experience restaurant opened in 1989 and is known for the views of Dubai’s charming creek.

The farm will officially open at the end of this month, after which guests will be able to enjoy lettuce and radish both grown directly in the restaurant.

For more information on Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, please visit: https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek

For more information on GreeenTech, please visit: https://www.greeen.tech/

