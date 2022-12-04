Amman - Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed on Saturday 3 December, 2022, the first Vueling Airlines flight from Josep Tarradellas Barcelona El Prat Airport - signaling the commencement of two weekly direct flights between Amman and Barcelona via the Spanish low-cost carrier. This step underscores the ongoing commitment of Airport International Group and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) to expand affordable travel options available to passengers by growing QAIA's airline network.

The inaugural flight was welcomed by representatives from Airport International Group; Vueling Airlines; the carrier’s general sales agent in Jordan, Dakkak Travel; and its ground handler, Menzies AHS.

“We’re excited to welcome the first Vueling Airlines flight, which marked the start of another direct connection to Amman for European tourists looking to discover the rich history and unique attractions of Jordan, as well as for passengers traveling from QAIA to tour the vibrant city of Barcelona. We appreciate the dedicated efforts of our longstanding partner, JTB, in helping to further diversify the airline network of QAIA, as we collectively work towards bolstering its standing as the prime gateway to Jordan and the Levant,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

"Vueling is proud to announce this new connection from Barcelona to Amman, offering the citizens of this fantastic city a convenient product to travel to Barcelona and connect onward to over 100 destinations across Spain and Europe,” stated Vueling Airlines Director of Network Strategy and Long Term Planning, Jordi Pla Pintre.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

