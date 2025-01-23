Baghdad, Iraq - Qi, a trailblazer in the FinTech sector, proudly announces the successful launch of its groundbreaking 3rd Generation App, SuperQi, in Iraq. Developed in collaboration with Ant International and powered by Alipay+ Wallet Tech solutions, SuperQi introduces a transformative digital ecosystem combining a digital lifestyle super app with a fully integrated digital bank. This innovative platform underscores Qi's commitment to financial inclusion and the digitization of financial services in Iraq.

Since its launch in July 2024, SuperQi has seamlessly integrated the best of Western digital banking with Asia’s leading Super App model. Available in Arabic, English, and Kurdish, it serves millions of Iraqis and offers a wide range of services, including: scan-to-pay, money transfers, bill payments, loans and installments, mobile recharge cards, shopping, travel and other payment solutions.

SuperQi also facilitates Iraq's growing financial ecosystem with over 20,000 POS merchants and 10,000 cash-out agents. The app is designed to cater to diverse user needs, aiming to convert more than 30% of Iraq’s population by 2026.

With over 11 million cardholders and 5 million mobile application users, Qi targets reaching more than 15 million app users within three years. This aligns with its mission of reshaping financial transactions and empowering users to take control of their payments with unparalleled convenience. SuperQi has also significantly expanded Iraq's financial infrastructure by incorporating over 20,000 POS merchants and 10,000 cash-out agents. The app is tailored to that cater to the evolving financial and lifestyle needs of users, aiming to engage over 30% of Iraq’s population by 2026.

Mr. Bahaa Abdulhussein, Chairman of Qi, highlighted the significance of the partnership with Ant International: "At Qi, our vision is to build a cashless Iraq by bringing financial services to every corner of our society. Our collaboration with Ant International is not just about advancing digital finance; it represents a transformative leap towards creating a broader digital ecosystem that addresses the needs of the unbanked population. Through SuperQi, we empower millions of Iraqis with accessible, efficient, and secure solutions, laying the groundwork for a more interconnected, inclusive, and technologically advanced nation."

Qi has played a pivotal role in financial inclusion in Iraq, helping shift the rate of banked individuals from 5% to nearly 50%. Addressing the unbanked population, Mr. Abdulhussein added: "At Qi, our vision is to create a cashless Iraq where financial services are accessible to everyone. SuperQi is a testament to this commitment, simplifying financial transactions and fostering greater inclusivity for all Iraqis."

Mr. Ali Muneam, CEO of Qi, further emphasized that "the launch of SuperQi marks a milestone in Iraq's journey towards a cashless society. By bridging the gap for millions who rely on cash transactions, SuperQi is not just a financial solution but a step forward in modernizing our nation’s economy."

Mr. Luay, Chief Product Officer of SuperQi, remarked: "SuperQi represents a paradigm shift in how we address the lifestyle and daily needs of our diverse customer base. We invite businesses across Iraq to leverage SuperQi as a platform to deliver their services seamlessly and effectively."

This integration of advanced digital banking and super app functionality enables SuperQi to foster a thriving ecosystem for businesses in Iraq. The app provides secure, flexible payment solutions while helping businesses connect with customers in innovative ways.

About Qi

From its inception in 2007 to the launch of SuperQi, Qi has been a torchbearer for innovation, leadership, and sustainability. SuperQi signifies a monumental shift in Qi's vision for FinTech's role in everyday financial management, after being rewarded as the Best Credit Solutions Provider in Iraq, offering a lifestyle super-app providing its users seamless experience all day, every day, for all their payments. This reflects Qi’s commitment to a bold, cashless, digital-forward future, in line with the visionary goals set by Qi founder, Mr. Bahaa Abdulhussein.